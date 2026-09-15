Vera Bradley Reports Q2 Net Profit As Expenses Drop, Revenue Improves; Stock Up Over 19%

(RTTNews) - Vera Bradley, Inc. (VRA), a maker of fashion accessories for women, on Tuesday posted a net income for the second quarter of fiscal 2027, helped by decreased expenses and improved revenue.

For the three-month period to August 1, Vera Bradley posted a net profit of $4.500 million, or $0.15 per share, compared with a net loss of $4.672 million, or $0.17 per share in the same period last year. Excluding items, profit was $3.317 million, or $0.11 per share, compared with a loss of $0.531 million, or $0.02 per share in the prior year.

Operating profit stood at $4.180 million as against an operating loss of $4.592 million a year ago. Selling, general, and administrative expenses moved down to $38.747 million from $40.442 million in the previous year. Cost of sales stood at $28.835 million, less than last year's $35.361 million. Net revenue was $71.649 million, up from $70.858 million in the prior year.

Looking ahead, for fiscal 2027, Vera Bradley continues to focus on stabilizing the business and still expects sales to be in the range of $255 million to $270 million.

"The guided sales range reflects the impact of rebuilding of the wholesale business under new leadership, while also placing less emphasis on liquidation channels," the company noted.

For fiscal 2026, Vera Bradley had registered net revenue of $269.651 million.

VRA was up by 19.74% at $3.640 in the pre-market trade on the Nasdaq.