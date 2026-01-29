SEC Aktie
WKN DE: A2AN8G / ISIN: IT0005200453
|
29.01.2026 20:01:04
Veracity Capital Bets on PSC With $15.3 Million Purchase, According to Recent SEC Filing
Veracity Capital LLC disclosed a new position in Principal Exchange-Traded Funds - Principal U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:PSC), acquiring 264,512 shares in the fourth quarter. The estimated trade value is $15.27 million based on quarterly average pricing, according to a January 29, 2026, filing.According to an SEC filing dated January 29, 2026, Veracity Capital LLC initiated a new position in PSC, buying 264,512 shares. The estimated transaction value is $15.27 million, based on average pricing during the quarter. The quarter-end value of the stake also totaled $15.27 million, indicating all valuation change resulted from the new purchase rather than price appreciation or depreciation during the period.This was a new position for Veracity Capital LLC, representing 4.49% of its 13F reportable assets under management as of December 31, 2025.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu SEC S.p.A.
Analysen zu SEC S.p.A.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!