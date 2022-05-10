VERACITY WORLDWIDE ANNOUNCES JIMMY D. MUGERWA AS NEW REGIONAL ADVISOR BASED IN KAMPALA, UGANDA

NEW YORK, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Veracity Worldwide, a leading business intelligence and strategic advisory firm, today announced that former Shell and Tullow Oil executive Jimmy D. Mugerwa is joining its advisory board to further support clients looking to operate in the East African energy sector.

Mugerwa has held senior leadership roles for nearly three decades in the energy sector in Africa and Europe, and has extensive experience across the oil and gas value chain. In Uganda, he was the managing director for Tullow Oil and helped in the exploration and development of the Lake Albert basin oil fields, along with the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP). Prior to this, Jimmy served in several executive positions in Shell plc. He was the senior regional advisor for sub-Saharan Africa at Shell's corporate head office in the Netherlands, and he worked as the country chair and general manager of the company's East Africa operations.

"We are delighted that Jimmy has joined Veracity Worldwide as a regional advisor based in Kampala, Uganda, where he will focus on ESG issues around the EACOP," said Steven Fox, Veracity Worldwide's executive chairman. "He brings a unique set of skills to understand stakeholder issues in both Uganda and Tanzania based on his extensive work in the oil and gas sector."

Mugerwa said, "It is a great pleasure to join the team at Veracity Worldwide – their experience helping clients navigate complex issues is a vital resource for businesses operating in the region." Mugerwa further noted that the Tilenga, Kingfisher, and EACOP projects are progressing as planned, and that Veracity is well-positioned to aid those and other projects with risk mitigation, especially in the ESG space and stakeholder engagement.

The Lake Albert development is one of many active projects on the continent. In his new role, Mugerwa will help to further establish Veracity Worldwide as a trusted advisor on these projects as well as Lake Albert. The firm's expertise in the East African region, and in the oil and gas sector generally, ensure unparalleled insight and analysis.

Veracity Worldwide (www.VeracityWorldwide.com) is a strategic advisory firm that provides tailored advice on how to operate in complex jurisdictions, with a specialty in ESG issues and geopolitical and reputational risk management. Veracity has worked extensively in the energy and mining sectors in emerging markets.

