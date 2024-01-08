08.01.2024 15:34:41

Veracyte Expects Higher Q4, FY23 Revenue Better Than View; To Acquire C2i Genomics

(RTTNews) - Biotechnology company, Veracyte, Inc. (VCYT) Monday announced that it expects higher revenue for fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023 mainly due to growth of its Afirma and Decipher businesses. The expected revenue for both the periods comes in better than analysts' estimates. Also, it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire C2i Genomics.

For fourth quarter, the company expects revenue of $95 million to $96 million, up 18% to 20% from last year quarter. Analysts polled by Thomson-Reuters expect it to be $89.91 million for the same period.

For fiscal year 2023, the company sees revenue of $358 million-$359 million, up 21% than last year, whereas analysts estimate it to be $352.78 million.

Further, the company said that it anticipates a revenue growth of 10% to 12% or $394 million to $402 million for fiscal year 2024.

The company also said that it will acquire C2i Genomics, a minimal residual disease detection company for an initial payment of $70 million in Veracyte shares and $25 million as milestone payment.

With this acquisition, the company intends to expand its expertise over cancer care field by developing its diagnostics platform with C2i's genome MRD capabilities.

The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2024. In the pre-market activity, Veracyte's shares are climbing 1.05%, to $26 on the Nasdaq.

