Mehr als Raketen: Fokus auf Unternehmen der Space Economy. Hier mehr erfahren! -W-

Veralto Corporation Registered Shs When-Issued Aktie

Veralto Corporation Registered Shs When-Issued für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3ES7Q / ISIN: US92338C1036

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
28.07.2026 23:03:21

Veralto Corporation Bottom Line Advances In Q2

(RTTNews) - Veralto Corporation (VLTO) revealed a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $241 million, or $0.98 per share. This compares with $222 million, or $0.89 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Veralto Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $274 million or $1.11 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 7.5% to $1.474 billion from $1.371 billion last year.

Veralto Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $241 Mln. vs. $222 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.98 vs. $0.89 last year. -Revenue: $1.474 Bln vs. $1.371 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 1.06 To $ 1.09 Next quarter revenue guidance: 4.0 % To 5.0 % Full year EPS guidance: $ 4.35 To $ 4.43 Full year revenue guidance: 4.0 % To 4.5 %

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Veralto Corporation Registered Shs When-Issued

mehr Nachrichten