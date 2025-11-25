Veralto To Acquire In-Situ For Around $422 Mln Post Tax; To Buy Back Up To $750 Mln Of Stock

(RTTNews) - Veralto (VLTO), a water analytics, water treatment solutions provider, Tuesday announced that it has agreed to acquire In-Situ, an environmental water measurement and monitoring solutions provider for around $422 million post tax.

The all-cash transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2026.

In-Situ is expected to deliver approximately $80 million in sales with gross margin of about 50% and mid-teens EBITDA margin and Veralto estimates that the pre-tax run-rate cost synergies will be around $11 million by the end of year three following transaction close. It is also expecting to deliver a double-digit return on invested capital by year five.

"As a premier provider of water analytic technologies, In-Situ enables Veralto to tap into faster growing applications within the water ecosystem that are essential for public health and economic security while providing an ideal complement to OTT HydroMet's product portfolio within our Water Quality segment. The combination of In-Situ and OTT HydroMet will create significant opportunities to accelerate growth, drive operational efficiency and deliver value for all stakeholders, and we look forward to welcoming the In-Situ team to Veralto.", said Jennifer L. Honeycutt, Veralto's President and Chief Executive Officer.

Veralto also said in a statement that it has been authorized to buy back up to $750 million of its shares.

In pre-market activity, VLTO shares were trading at $102.49, up 4.43% on the New York Stock Exchange.