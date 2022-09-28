Verantos launches platform for high-validity real-world evidence

Verantos Evidence Platform pioneers high-validity real-world evidence generation at scale across therapeutic areas

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verantos, the global leader in high-validity real-world evidence (RWE), today announced the launch of the Verantos Evidence Platform. The Verantos Evidence Platform provides life sciences organizations with the ability to generate RWE that meets the highest evidentiary standards, including those defined by Food and Drug Administration (FDA) draft guidance.

The Verantos Evidence Platform generates high-validity real-world evidence at scale for all therapeutic areas.

Regulatory agencies, payers, and prescribers increasingly demand more credible RWE. Leveraging high-validity RWE, a life sciences organization may be able to obtain accelerated approval, negotiate value-based arrangements, or achieve a better tier in a payer's formulary. High-validity RWE informs important R&D, regulatory, reimbursement, and post-marketing decision-making.

"Regulatory bodies around the world are beginning to guide the industry towards high-validity real-world evidence," said Anand Shroff, President of Verantos. "The Verantos Evidence Platform generates high-validity evidence with demonstrable accuracy, completeness, and traceability, all of which are growing areas of focus for life sciences organizations. In addition to providing high-validity evidence, the Verantos Evidence Platform enables innovative solutions for key areas such as observational research, trial recruitment, and value-based contracting."

Recent studies performed using the Verantos Evidence Platform have addressed a breadth of therapeutic areas including inflammation, immunology, neuroscience, and cardiovascular disease. In all cases, high-validity RWE generated by the Platform outperformed traditional RWE.

The Verantos Evidence Platform is available and in use today with top life sciences organizations. Verantos has received funding from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and National Science Foundation (NSF). The Verantos Evidence Platform is built on AWS, integrates with all major cloud providers and analytic environments, and is HITRUST-CSF certified.

About Verantos

Verantos is the global leader in high-validity real-world evidence for life sciences. By incorporating robust clinical narrative data, artificial intelligence technology, and measured validity, Verantos is the first company to generate research-grade evidence at scale across all therapeutic areas. The Verantos Evidence Platform integrates heterogeneous real-world data sources and generates evidence with the accuracy necessary for market access, HEOR, medical affairs, and regulatory use.

