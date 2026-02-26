Vera Therapeutic a Aktie

Vera Therapeutic a für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3CPQG / ISIN: US92337R1014

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
26.02.2026 14:32:45

Vera's FY25 Net Loss Widens; FDA To Decide On Atacicept In July

(RTTNews) - Vera Therapeutics Inc. (VERA), a late clinical-stage biotechnology company developing treatments for immunological diseases, has a couple of clinical trial catalysts and regulatory milestones to watch in the coming months.

The company's lead product candidate is Atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered at home as a subcutaneous once-weekly injection, which is under regulatory review in the U.S. for the proposed treatment of adults with immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN). The FDA decision is due on July 7, 2026. If approved, the company expects to launch Atacicept in mid-2026.

Atacicept is also being studied in a phase 2 trial, dubbed PIONEER, and in a phase 3 trial, dubbed ORIGIN 3.

-- PIONEER is a phase 2 basket trial evaluating Atacicept in expanded IgAN populations, and other autoimmune kidney diseases like pMN (Primary Membranous Nephropathy) and MCD/FSGS (Minimal Change Disease/Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis in participants ages 10 and above.

Initial results from the PIONEER trial are expected in 1H 2026.

-- ORIGIN 3 is a pivotal phase 3 study evaluating the effect of Atacicept vs placebo on proteinuria and renal function preservation in IgAN.

The company expects to report the two-year eGFR data from the ORIGIN 3 trial in 2027.

For the year ended December 31, 2025, Vera Therapeutics' net loss widened to $299.6 million, or $4.66 per share, from $152.1 million, or $2.75 per share, in 2024.

The company held $714.6 million in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities as of December 31, 2025.

VERA closed Wednesday's trading at $41.68, down 1.63%.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Vera Therapeutics Inc Registered Shs -A-

mehr Nachrichten
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Vera Therapeutics Inc Registered Shs -A-

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Vera Therapeutics Inc Registered Shs -A- 40,52 -4,32% Vera Therapeutics Inc Registered Shs -A-

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

21:49 Bill Ackmans Portfolio: In diese Aktien war der Marktprofi in Q4/2025 investiert
20:43 Diese US-Aktien stehen bei der UBS im vierten Quartal 2025 im Fokus
18:12 Februar 2026: So performten die ATX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
25.02.26 Wenig Veränderung: Auf diese Aktien setzte der Gates Foundation Trust im 4. Quartal 2025
24.02.26 Depot-Update: Die Q4-Strategie von George Soros

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen im Rückwärtsgang -- ATX letztlich in Rot -- DAX schließt kaum verändert -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gab am Freitag nach. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegte sich hingegen seitwärts. Die US-Börsen notieren schwächer. Die Märkte in Fernost legten am Freitag zu.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen