Vercel, Netlify, and the new era of serverless PaaS

Back in the mid-2000s, the software industry and the venture capitalists funding software startups became interested in the idea of platform as a service (PaaS), promising a simple, one-stop-shop platform for software developers to take their ideas from source code to production.Despite the early success of some of these platforms—most notably Heroku, which is now a Salesforce company—PaaS never became a mainstream way to build enterprise-grade applications, as developers generally sought out greater control and scalability on their own terms. This led us instead to the container and Kubernetes era .To read this article in full, please click here