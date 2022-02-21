|
21.02.2022 12:00:00
Vercel, Netlify, and the new era of serverless PaaS
Back in the mid-2000s, the software industry and the venture capitalists funding software startups became interested in the idea of platform as a service (PaaS), promising a simple, one-stop-shop platform for software developers to take their ideas from source code to production.Despite the early success of some of these platforms—most notably Heroku, which is now a Salesforce company—PaaS never became a mainstream way to build enterprise-grade applications, as developers generally sought out greater control and scalability on their own terms. This led us instead to the container and Kubernetes era.To read this article in full, please click here
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "The Standard HK"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "The Standard HK"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!