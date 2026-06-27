Vericel Aktie
WKN DE: A12FU4 / ISIN: US92346J1088
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27.06.2026 18:58:26
Vericel Stock Is Up 10%. Here's What This $402,000 Insider Sale Really Suggests
Michael Halpin, Chief Operating Officer of Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL), reported the sale of 10,000 shares of Common Stock for a transaction value of approximately $402,000 on June 18, 2026, as disclosed in a SEC Form 4 filing.Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($40.24); post-transaction value based on June 18, 2026 market close.Vericel Corporation operates as a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in advanced cell therapies for sports medicine and burn care. With a focused product portfolio and established distribution in the U.S. hospital and specialty clinic markets, the company leverages proprietary technologies to address unmet medical needs. Its strategy centers on expanding the adoption of its FDA-approved therapies and advancing new indications to strengthen its competitive position in regenerative medicine.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Vericel Corp
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06.05.26
|Ausblick: Vericel vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
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25.02.26
|Ausblick: Vericel legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)