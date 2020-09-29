Veriforce Launches Enhanced Capabilities to Create Faster, More Contextual Connections Between Hiring Companies and Third-Party Contractors, Empowering a Global Marketplace

HOUSTON, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Veriforce , the premier supply chain risk and compliance management solution, today announced new, innovative capabilities to better connect the more than 800 hiring clients, 50,000 contracting companies, and 2.5 million workers in the Veriforce Network. As part of what is now the industry's most powerful marketplace, third-party contractors can showcase their capabilities, experience, qualifications, and safety readiness, making it faster and easier for companies to make informed hiring decisions to create safer workplaces and mitigate risks across their supply chains.

Organizations increasingly rely on third-party contractors to sustain and expand their businesses, yet they have long struggled to connect and share information that is critical to smart hiring practices, including health and safety practices and compliance activities. Failure to properly vet contracting companies and their workers can have serious consequences, including compromised safety and security and costly business disruptions. According to a study from Deloitte Insights , 87% of respondents have faced a disruptive incident due to third-parties in the past two to three years. Companies that leverage proactive risk mitigation measures, such as vetting contractors for compliance and safety readiness, reduce those risks and spend 50% less to manage disruptions than those who did not take a proactive approach.

"Identifying qualified contractors is a critical component of supply chain risk management, yet it is challenging, especially for those that are juggling scores of contractor companies to fill jobs around the world," said Colby Lane, CEO Veriforce. "They need an efficient way to find and assess contractors to bring onboard. These enhancements to the Veriforce Network help to create a reliable, global marketplace for them to connect and grow their businesses safely."

Enriched Profiles and Enhanced Search Capabilities Strengthen the Veriforce Network

Hiring companies and contractors in the Veriforce Network are now able to better connect and build relationships via enhanced profiles and improved search functionality. Operating within a verified global marketplace, they can interact to fill jobs in a multitude of industries, including energy, food and beverage processing, industrial manufacturing, telecommunications, facilities management, and more.

Benefits include:

Contractors:

Land jobs and ensure consideration for future work by showcasing their talents and qualifications and building their network with hiring clients.

Build credibility and trust via enhanced contractor profiles. Profiles now include photos and company logos; work history; qualifications, such as licenses, accreditations, verified certifications; and highlight specialized expertise that may be difficult to find.

Hiring clients:

Gain access to a carefully vetted network of contractors and workers to support occupational health and safety compliance needs to minimize safety risks.

Search for contractors by location or specialty need, to fill jobs when and where needed.

Onboard contractors and start work more quickly.

"The Veriforce Network has enhanced our connection capability, enabling us to showcase our expertise, qualifications and compliance, and strengthening our bond with reputable clients who are looking to hire the best in the industry," said Joseph Barry, Safety Director for Clear Energy Services, an oil and gas construction services company located in Cyprus, Texas. "The newly enhanced profiles are the foundation of safety and compliance in the industry and will provide a structure for building confident relationships for today's business and future endeavors."

For more information on joining the Veriforce marketplace, see Veriforce hiring clients and contractors .

About Veriforce

Veriforce® is a recognized leader in delivering comprehensive, integrated supply chain risk management solutions that help bring workers home safely and optimize business performance. The company's SaaS safety and compliance platform, data integrity and verification practices, and standardized safety training programs empower leading organizations to drive safety and compliance into their supply chains and down to the worker-level.

Veriforce acquired Canada-based ComplyWorks in August 2020, creating the world's premier supply chain risk performance network, comprising more than 800 hiring clients, more than 50,000 contracting companies, 9,000 accredited safety trainers and authorized evaluators, and over 2.5 million workers. It's this network that makes Veriforce the preferred partner for companies that strive to ensure a safe, qualified third-party workforce, to stay ahead of risk, and achieve optimal business performance. Company offices are located in The Woodlands, TX and Covington, LA. For more information visit www.veriforce.com .

