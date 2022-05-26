VerifyMe Expands Into the UK With A New Customer

VerifyMe's EMEA strategy pays off with its first UK based customer

ROCHESTER, N.Y., May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRME) ("VerifyMe," "we," "our," or the "Company"), providing brand owners time and temperature sensitive logistics, authentication, supply chain monitoring, and data-rich consumer engagement features using unique smartphone readable codes on their products, is pleased to announce its first customer in the UK.

VerifyMe has its first UK based customer to use its smartphone-based authentication and consumer engagement solution. The customer, a new UK based cannabis company is purchasing VerifyMe tamper evident labels with dynamic QR codes for consumers to authenticate the product, download certificates of analysis, and engage with the brand for product promotions and more.

Patrick White, Chief Executive Officer, stated, "We view EMEA ("Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia") as a key growth market for VerifyMe, with its population estimated to be over 2 billion people; we are pleased to see that our EMEA strategy is starting to yield positive results. This first customer is one of many potential customers in our global sales pipeline that we anticipate converting to new customers in 2022 as the global community comes out of the unprecedented past two years of COVID-related issues."

About VerifyMe, Inc.

VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRME), is a technology solutions provider specializing in products to connect brands with consumers. VerifyMe technologies give brand owners the ability to gather business intelligence while engaging directly with their consumers. VerifyMe technologies also provide brand protection and supply chain functions such as counterfeit prevention, authentication, serialization, and track and trace features for labels, packaging and products. For additional information, please visit: https://www.verifyme.com.

Through its wholly owned subsidiary, PeriShip Global, LLC, VerifyMe also provides high-touch, end-to-end logistics management from a sophisticated IT platform with proprietary databases, package and flight-tracking software, weather, and flight status monitoring systems, as well as dynamic dashboards with real-time visibility into shipment transit and last-mile events. For additional information, please visit: https://www.periship.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements regarding revenue opportunities, recurring revenue, commercialization efforts, our sales pipeline and opportunities, and the use of our technologies in new applications. The words "believe," "may," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "could," "potential," "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward-looking statements include the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, intellectual property litigation, the successful development of our sales and marketing capabilities, our ability to launch new products, the successful integration of our acquisitions, our ability to retain key management personnel, our ability to work with partners in selling our technologies to businesses, production difficulties, our inability to enter into contracts and arrangements with future partners, issues which may affect the reluctance of large companies to change their purchasing of products, acceptance of our technologies and the efficiency of our authenticators in the field. These risk factors and uncertainties include those more fully described in VerifyMe's Annual Report and Quarterly Reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including under the heading entitled "Risk Factors." Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of our underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those currently anticipated. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

