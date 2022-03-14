VerifyMe Reports Continued Revenue Growth for the Fourth Quarter 2021

Quarterly revenue of $255 Thousand , an increase of 240% compared to Q4 2020

Revenue of $867 Thousand for the year ended December 31, 2021 , an increase of 153% compared to December 31, 2020

Diluted earnings per share of $0.49 for the year ended December 31, 2021 , compared to a loss per share of $1.48 for December 31, 2020

Cash of $9.4 Million and Equity Investment of $11.0 Million as of December 31, 2021

Repurchased 79,593 shares at an average price of $3.28 per share in the fourth quarter of 2021

ROCHESTER, N.Y., March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRME) ("VerifyMe," "we," "our," or the "Company"), providing brand owners with authentication, supply chain monitoring and data rich consumer engagement features using unique smartphone readable codes on their products, announced today the Company's financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021 ("Q4 2021").

Key Financial Highlights for Q4 2021:

Revenues of $255 thousand for the three months ended December 31, 2021 , increased by 240% compared to $75 thousand for the three months ended December 31, 2020

for the three months ended , increased by 240% compared to for the three months ended Net loss of $1.0 million or ($0.13) fully diluted loss per share for the three months ended December 31, 2021 , compared to a loss of $1.2 million or ($0.29) fully diluted loss per share for the three months ended December 31, 2020

or fully diluted loss per share for the three months ended , compared to a loss of or fully diluted loss per share for the three months ended Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, loss of $792 thousand for the three months ended December 31, 2021 , compared to an adjusted EBITDA loss of $802 thousand for the three months ended December 31, 2020 1

for the three months ended , compared to an adjusted EBITDA loss of for the three months ended ·Share repurchase of 79,593 at an average price of $3.28 per share and 216,945 at an average price of $3.34 per share in the fourth quarter of 2021 and year ended 2021, respectively and approximately $775 thousand remaining under the share repurchase plan as of December 31, 2021

per share and 216,945 at an average price of per share in the fourth quarter of 2021 and year ended 2021, respectively and approximately remaining under the share repurchase plan as of Cash balance of $9.4 million on December 31, 2021

1 See "Use of Non-GAAP Information" below for information about this non-GAAP measure. A reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, net income (loss), is included as a schedule to this release.

Patrick White, VerifyMe's CEO stated, "For the year, VerifyMe achieved a record level of revenue which we expect to continue to grow during 2022. Until we reach a much larger base of recurring revenue, we can expect quarterly revenue to be volatile based on timing and the size of various projects. We continue to see growth in quality prospect inquiries and projects, including in the apparel, pharma and food and beverage industries. We are also continuing to pursue synergistic acquisition opportunities."

Recent Business Highlights

We are preparing to launch a new Non-Fungible Token ("NFT") linking product called VerifyNFTTM.

This technology will use VerifyMe patented dual-code technology to verify both physical products and their associated NFT certificates of ownership. This dual-code technology will prevent the creation of counterfeit physical products linked to NFTs, a growing challenge for many NFT providers. VerifyNFTTM will integrate with the major blockchains, including Ethereum, Cardano, Solana, Polka Dot, Avalanche etc.

To increase our global presence, we have recently signed two new agreements to promote, market, adapt and sell our products. These consultants are well established in their respective countries and have been granted a non-exclusive license to sell VerifyMe's products and solutions.

On December 5, 2021 , we signed a reseller agreement with Kimoha Entrepreneurs in the United Arab Emirates. Kimoha provides premium and specialty labelling and packaging solutions, for market segments like Cosmetics, Perfume, Lubricants, Food and Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Aviation, Retail and Logistics, Garments, etc., in the Middle East and is a long-standing HP Indigo Partner.

, we signed a reseller agreement with Kimoha Entrepreneurs in the United Arab Emirates. Kimoha provides premium and specialty labelling and packaging solutions, for market segments like Cosmetics, Perfume, Lubricants, Food and Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Aviation, Retail and Logistics, Garments, etc., in the and is a long-standing HP Indigo Partner. On December 21, 2021 , we signed a Sales Consultant agreement with The AAB in South Africa . The AAB is a virtual back office that specializes in financial management and supply chain risk management. They are focused on counterfeit and product diversion and are promoting both our overt and covert security printing solutions in major growth industries.

Financial Results for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2021:

Revenue for the three months ended December 31, 2021, was $255 thousand, a 240% increase as compared to $75 thousand for the three months ended December 31, 2020. The increase in revenue is primarily related to increased use of our security printing and authentication serialization technology with new cannabis companies using our unique smart phone readable codes which allow them to connect directly with their customer base.

Gross profit for the three months ended December 31, 2021, was $170 thousand, compared to $62 thousand for the three months ended December 31, 2020. The resulting gross margin was 67% for the three months ended December 31, 2021, compared to 83% for the three months ended December 31, 2020. The decrease in our gross profit margin relates to a shift in product mix, with an increase in the use of our secure track and trace serialization technology and customer engagement products. We believe our high gross profit margins demonstrate our business model's ability to generate profitable growth.

Operating loss for the three months ended December 31, 2021, was $1,163 thousand, a decrease of $11 thousand compared to $1,174 thousand for the three months ended December 31, 2020. The decrease is primarily related to the increase in gross profit of $108 thousand, and a decrease in legal expenses; partially offset by the increase of $200 thousand in salaries and number of employees.

Our net loss for the three months ended December 31, 2021, decreased by $170 thousand to $1,004 thousand compared to a net loss of $1,174 thousand for the three months ended December 31, 2020. The decrease was primarily due to the fair value gain on our equity investment in the SPAC -G3 VRM Acquisition Corp contributing a fair value gain of $157 thousand. The resulting loss per share for the three months ended December 31, 2021, was ($0.13) per diluted share, compared to a loss per share of ($0.29) per diluted share for the three months ended December 31, 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA loss for the three months ended December 31, 2021, was $792 thousand, a decrease of $10 thousand, compared to a loss of $802 thousand for the three months ended December 31, 2020. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. Please see "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for a discussion of this non-GAAP measure. A reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, net income (loss), is included as a schedule to this release.

At December 31, 2021, VerifyMe has a strong balance sheet with $9.4 million cash balance, $11.0 million equity investment and no debt.

As of December 31, 2021, VerifyMe had 7,420,633 shares issued and 7,196,677 shares outstanding.

About VerifyMe, Inc.

VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRME ), is a technology solutions provider specializing in products to connect brands with consumers. VerifyMe technologies give brand owners the ability to gather business intelligence while engaging directly with their consumers. VerifyMe technologies also provide brand protection and supply chain functions such as counterfeit prevention, authentication, serialization, and track and trace features for labels, packaging and products. To learn more, visit www.verifyme.com .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements regarding revenue opportunities, recurring revenue, commercialization efforts, our sales pipeline and opportunities, and co-sponsorship of G3 VRM Acquisition Corp. The words "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "could," "target," "potential," "is likely," "will," "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward-looking statements include the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, intellectual property litigation, the successful development of our sales and marketing capabilities, our ability to retain key management personnel, our ability to work with partners in selling our technologies to businesses, production difficulties, our inability to enter into contracts and arrangements with future partners, issues which may affect the reluctance of large companies to change their purchasing of products, acceptance of our technologies and the efficiency of our authenticators in the field. These risk factors and uncertainties include those more fully described in VerifyMe's Annual Report and Quarterly Reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including under the heading entitled "Risk Factors." Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of our underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those currently anticipated. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes both financial measures in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), as well as non-GAAP financial measures. Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company's performance, financial position or cash flows that either excludes or includes amounts that are not normally included or excluded in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed as supplemental to and should not be considered as alternatives to any other GAAP financial measures. They may not be indicative of the historical operating results of VerifyMe nor are they intended to be predictive of potential future results. Investors should not consider non-GAAP financial measures in isolation or as substitutes for performance measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

VerifyMe's management uses and relies on EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, which are non-GAAP financial measures. The Company believes that both management and shareholders benefit from referring to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA in planning, forecasting and analyzing future periods. The Company's management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in evaluating its financial and operational decision making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparison. The Company's management recognizes that EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, as non-GAAP financial measures, have inherent limitations because of the described excluded items.

The Company defines EBITDA as net income before income tax expense (benefit), interest expense, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA plus stock-based compensation and the fair value of options, restricted stock awards, restricted stock units, and warrants issued in exchange for services, and fair value gain on equity investment. VerifyMe believes EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are important measures of VerifyMe's operating performance because they allow management, investors and analysts to evaluate and assess VerifyMe's core operating results from period-to-period after removing the impact of items of a non-operational nature that affect comparability.

A reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to the most comparable financial measure, net income (loss), calculated in accordance with GAAP is included in this press release. The Company believes that providing the non-GAAP financial measures, together with the reconciliation to GAAP, helps investors make comparisons between VerifyMe and other companies. In making any comparisons to other companies, investors need to be aware that companies use different non-GAAP measures to evaluate their financial performance. Investors should pay close attention to the specific definition being used and to the reconciliation between such measure and the corresponding GAAP measure provided by each company under applicable SEC rules.

VerifyMe, Inc.

Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except share data)





As of





December 31, 2021



December 31, 2020





























ASSETS

























CURRENT ASSETS















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 9,422



$ 7,939

Accounts Receivable



297





31

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



240





177

Inventory



52





54

TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS



10,011





8,201



















INVESTMENTS















Equity Investment



10,964





-



















PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT















Equipment for lease, net of accumulated

amortization of















$102 and $50 as of December 31, 2021 and

December 31, 2020, respectively



193





200

Office Equipment, net of accumulated amortization of















$1 and $0 as of December 31, 2021 and December

31, 2020, respectively



11





-



















INTANGIBLE ASSETS















Patents and Trademarks, net of accumulated

amortization of















$354 and $320 as of December 31, 2021

and December 31, 2020, respectively



353





293

Capitalized Software Costs, net of

accumulated amortization of















$50 and $20 as of December 31, 2021 and

December 31, 2020, respectively



156





80

TOTAL ASSETS

$ 21,688



$ 8,774



















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

































CURRENT LIABILITIES















Accounts payable and other accrued expenses



450





383

TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES



450





383



















LONG-TERM LIABILITIES















Term Note

$ -



$ 72

Long Term Derivative Liability



71





-



















TOTAL LIABILITIES

$ 521



$ 455



















STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY















Series A Convertible Preferred Stock, $.001 par

value, 37,564,767 shares















authorized; 0 shares issued and outstanding as

of December 31, 2021 and















0 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31,

2020



-





-



















Series B Convertible Preferred Stock, $.001 par

value; 85 shares















authorized; 0.85 shares issued and outstanding

as of December 31, 2021 and



-





-

December 31, 2020, respectively

































Common stock, $.001 par value; 675,000,000

authorized; 7,420,633 and 5,603,888 issued, 7,196,677 and 5,596,877 shares outstanding as

of December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively



7





6



















Additional paid in capital



86,059





76,099



















Treasury stock as cost; 223,956 and 7,011 shares at

December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively



(838)





(113)



















Accumulated deficit



(64,061)





(67,673)



















STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY



21,167





8,319



















TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$ 21,688



$ 8,774



VerifyMe, Inc.

Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except share and per share data)





Three months ended



Twelve months ended





December 31, 2021



December 31, 2020



December 31, 2021



December 31, 2020





















































NET REVENUE































Sales

$ 255



$ 75



$ 867



$ 343



































COST OF SALES



85





13





268





62



































GROSS PROFIT



170





62





599





281



































OPERATING EXPENSES































General and administrative (a)



675





552





2,995





2,072

Legal and accounting



74





168





362





403

Corporate payroll expenses (a)



238





268





859





704

Research and development



26





12





51





19

Sales and marketing (a)



320





236





1,163





651

Total Operating expenses



1,333





1,236





5,430





3,849



































LOSS BEFORE OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)



(1,163)





(1,174)





(4,831)





(3,568)



































OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE), NET































Interest income (expenses), net



1





1





2





(2,053)

Fair value gain on equity investment



157





-





8,371





-

Loss on extinguishment of debt



-





(1)





-





(281)

Payroll Protection Program Debt Forgiveness



-





-





70





-

Income Tax Expense



1





-













-

TOTAL OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE), NET



159





-





8,443





(2,334)



































NET INCOME/(LOSS)

$ (1,004)



$ (1,174)



$ 3,612



$ (5,902)



































EARNINGS/(LOSS) PER SHARE































BASIC

$ (0.14)



$ (0.29)



$ 0.51



$ (1.48)

DILUTED

$ (0.13)



$ (0.29)



$ 0.49



$ (1.48)



































WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARE OUTSTANDING































BASIC



7,211,913





3,980,202





7,110,907





3,980,202

DILUTED



7,536,759





3,980,202





7,383,364





3,920,202





(a) Includes share-based compensation of $337 thousand and $1,716 thousand for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021, respectively, and $345 thousand and $1,345 thousand for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020, respectively.

VerifyMe, Inc.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)





Three Months Ended

December 31,



Twelve months ended

December 31,































ADJUSTED EBITDA (Non-GAAP)



2021





2020





2021





2020







































Net Income (Loss)

$ (1,004)



$ (1,174)



$ 3,612



$ (5,902)







































Interest expenses (income), net



(1)





(1)





(2)





2,053







































Loss on extinguishment of Debt



-





-





-





281



Payroll Protection Program Debt Forgiveness



-





-





(70)





-



Amortization and depreciation



33





28





117





98



Income tax expense



(1)





-





-





-







































Total EBITDA (Non-GAAP)



(973)





(1,147)





3,657





(3,470)







































Adjustments:





































































Stock based compensation



107





14





151





76







































Fair value of options issued in exchange for services



-





61





85





704







































Fair value of restricted stock and restricted

stock units issued in exchange for services



230





273





1,480





514



Fair value of warrants in exchange for services



-





(3)





-





51



Fair value gain on equity investment



(157)





-





(8,371)





-







































Total Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)

$ (793)



$ (802)



$ (2,998)



$ (2,125)





View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/verifyme-reports-continued-revenue-growth-for-the-fourth-quarter-2021-301501600.html

SOURCE VerifyMe, Inc.