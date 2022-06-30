VERIJET EXPANDS SERVICE TO NORTHEAST SUMMER HOTSPOTS INCLUDING NANTUCKET, MONTAUK, NEWPORT, AND MARTHA'S VINEYARD

AI-Powered Air Taxi Service VERIJET Continues to Demonstrate Growth and Commitment to Expanding Air Mobility to More People in More Places

OPA-LOCKA, Fla., June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verijet, a private jet company, and AI-Powered Air Taxi Service announced its expansion into the Northeast (NE) region of the United States. Airports included in service include Nantucket, Montauk, Newport, and Martha's Vineyard.

Ultra-modern Cirrus SF50 Vision Jets will now serve the NE region on demand. The NE service region is defined by a radius of 600 nm centered on West Chester County Airport (KHPN) just outside White Plains, New York. Verijet operates a "floating fleet" of jets that now cover most of the East Coast and West Coast of the US. Also now flying to selected Caribbean locations.

Richard Kane, Founder and CEO of Verijet, said: "As a native New Yorker, White Plains was my home airport. I love seeing our beautiful city and countryside's fall foliage and winter snow blanket from the air. One of the many perks of traveling in our state-of-the-art aircraft is the unusually spacious cabin with unique large windows that allow you to enjoy panoramic views."

About Verijet: A Florida-based jet charter company, Verijet is disrupting the market and making it easier and less expensive to fly privately. Verijet's mission is to "democratize" private flight. Founded in late 2020, Verijet is making flying private available to more people and places than ever. Verijet is a technology company that has morphed into an air carrier revolutionizing private aviation through the power of AI and large-scale computing combined with the most innovative, advanced, and safest jet in the air today—backed by an experienced team of aviation investors, professionals, and suppliers. Verijet has completed 3,500 flights with 100% traveler delight and safety.

