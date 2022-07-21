Verimatrix and Harmonic Partner to Enable Streaming Content Protection at SaaS Speed

Regulatory News:

Verimatrix, (Euronext Paris: VMX) (Paris:VMX), the leader in powering the modern connected world with people-centered security, today announced that Harmonic is one of the first partners to integrate its cloud platform with Verimatrix StreamkeeperSM.

Designed to reduce streaming video service deployments from months to minutes and reaching the greatest amount of consumer devices, Streamkeeper Multi-DRM enables video service providers to securely stream with content security delivered from a highly scalable and globally redundant platform. The Streamkeeper Multi-DRM service is designed from the ground up to delivery studio endorsed best practices for content protection, with meticulous focus on ensuring superior video viewer experiences. Streamkeeper, at large, is a suite of novel and adaptive cybersecurity technologies that include and go beyond DRM to allow video service providers to manage revenue risk in a world of continuously changing threats from video piracy. It is available in multiple tiers and includes features such as Multi-DRM, a real-time performance dashboard, on-call support integrations and alerts, individual device risk scoring, anti-piracy countermeasures, and much more.

Integrating Verimatrix Streamkeeper with Harmonic’s VOS™360 cloud platform ensures customers will experience next-generation secure video streaming that harnesses the combined power of two highly-trusted industry leaders.

The Harmonic VOS360 platform makes it simple to launch and manage end-to-end video cloud workflows. Capitalizing on the company's expertise in video processing and delivery, the VOS360 platform embeds market-leading state-of-the-art microservices, including compression, packaging, origin and SSAI, in a unified software solution for next-gen cloud-based streaming. By pre-integrating the VOS360 platform with Verimatrix Streamkeeper, current and new customers can realize the combined benefits of security at scale with a rapid launch for OTT deployments on the cloud.

"We’re pleased to announce Harmonic, a cloud leader in the industry, as one of the inaugural integration partners for Streamkeeper,” said Asaf Ashkenazi, Chief Operating Officer and President at Verimatrix. "Combining innovative, proven cybersecurity and anti-piracy technologies with Harmonic’s well-known video processing and delivery platform creates a cloud-based, one-stop-shop for OTT service providers, enabling them to gain immediate business value and peace of mind for their content.”

"By integrating Verimatrix Streamkeeper with our VOS360 cloud platform, we are transforming how operators stream video,” said Shahar Bar, senior vice president, video products and corporate development at Harmonic. "Running on cloud, our solution is flexible, scalable and secure, enabling exceptional-quality streaming experiences to be delivered at scale.”

For more information about Harmonic VOS360 cloud platform, visit: https://www.harmonicinc.com/video-streaming

For more information about Verimatrix Streamkeeper, visit: www.verimatrix.com/products/streamkeeper/

About Harmonic

Harmonic, the worldwide leader in virtualized cable access and video delivery solutions, enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality video streaming and broadcast services to consumers globally. The company revolutionized cable access networking via the industry’s first virtualized cable access solution, enabling cable operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit internet service to consumers’ homes and mobile devices. Whether simplifying OTT video delivery via innovative cloud and software platforms, or powering the delivery of gigabit internet cable services, Harmonic is changing the way media companies and service providers monetize live and on-demand content on every screen. More information is available at www.harmonic.com.

About Verimatrix

Verimatrix (Euronext Paris: VMX) helps power the modern connected world with security made for people. We protect digital content, applications, and devices with intuitive, people-centered and frictionless security. Leading brands turn to Verimatrix to secure everything from premium movies and live streaming sports, to sensitive financial and healthcare data, to mission-critical mobile applications. We enable the trusted connections our customers depend on to deliver compelling content and experiences to millions of consumers around the world. Verimatrix helps partners get to market faster, scale easily, protect valuable revenue streams, and win new business. Visit www.verimatrix.com.

