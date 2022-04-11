Verimatrix Announces Participation in Three NAB Show Sessions, April 24-26 in Las Vegas

Regulatory News:

Verimatrix, (Euronext Paris: VMX), the leader in powering the modern connected world with people-centered security, today announced the following NAB Show sessions taking place at the Las Vegas Convention Center and featuring the following Verimatrix experts:

1. Sunday, April 24, 1:00 – 1:30 PM – "Secure, Value-Add Partnerships that are Now Possible Thanks to Modern SaaS Platforms" featuring Sebastian Braun, Senior Director of Product Management

2. Monday, April 25, 2:30 – 3:00 PM – "Threat Defense for Media & Entertainment: How to Close the Open Door in Security Walls to Prevent the Enterprise from Being Compromised" featuring Jon Samsel, Senior Vice President of Global Marketing

3. Tuesday, April 26, 11:30 – 12:00 PM – "The State of Piracy Today and the New Battlefront Against Industrial Scale Content Theft" featuring Sebastian Braun, Senior Director of Product Management

Verimatrix will also feature its latest news surrounding the Verimatrix Secure Delivery Platform as well as its Threat Defense and Anti-Piracy solutions at Kiosk W2513 and Meeting Room W4833MR. To schedule an in-person meeting during this year’s NAB Show, contact Verimatrix here.

Additionally, during the NAB Show, Verimatrix is set to unveil a white paper it commissioned with Caretta Research, "Protect or Plunder: Surgical Strikes to Disrupt Industrial-scale Piracy”, that details the latest shifts and trends in digital piracy – along with precision countermeasures that are now possible. The full paper will be available for download beginning Monday, April 25 at www.verimatrix.com.

"As Verimatrix continues its modernization strategy to offer pioneering cloud-based ecosystems that uniquely bring together cybersecurity and anti-piracy technologies, we’re answering a clear need to address today’s interwoven business requirements throughout media and entertainment and numerous other industries,” said Asaf Ashkenazi, Chief Operating Officer and President at Verimatrix. "This year’s NAB Show serves as a timely and ideal setting to further build on this effort via new and expanded discussions with prospective partners and users seeking to efficiently and cost-effectively secure their content, applications or devices while offering powerful, memorable user experiences.”

About Verimatrix

Verimatrix (Euronext Paris: VMX) helps power the modern connected world with security made for people. We protect digital content, applications, and devices with intuitive, people-centered and frictionless security. Leading brands turn to Verimatrix to secure everything from premium movies and live streaming sports, to sensitive financial and healthcare data, to mission-critical mobile applications. We enable the trusted connections our customers depend on to deliver compelling content and experiences to millions of consumers around the world. Verimatrix helps partners get to market faster, scale easily, protect valuable revenue streams, and win new business. Visit www.verimatrix.com.

