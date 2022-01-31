Verimatrix Key Shield Wins Cybersecurity Excellence Award

Regulatory News:

Verimatrix, (Euronext Paris: VMX), the leader in powering the modern connected world with people-centered security, today announced that Verimatrix Key Shield was recognized as a gold winner in the 2022 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards.

Key Shield deters cyberattacks by making it nearly impossible to anticipate how to analyze and hack in the first place – building secure architectures, protecting valuable data and ensuring constant control of cryptographic keys. Protecting something as critical as vehicles that are relied up by people, businesses and governments around the world, Verimatrix Key Shield makes hacking unappealing to begin with by making it no longer worth a hacker’s time and eliminating any chance of financial reward for their nefarious efforts.

"There’s an ever-increasing awareness surrounding the need to powerfully protect all of the integral third-party solutions that make today’s connected cars possible – and we’re pleased to once again be recognized as a top innovator in this important cybersecurity sector,” said Asaf Ashkenazi, Chief Operating Officer and President at Verimatrix. "We’re pleased to work closely worldwide with some of the leading organizations dedicated to providing automotive manufacturers with trusted technologies that allow access, control and analysis of vehicles.”

Cybersecurity Excellence Award winners are selected based on the strength of the nomination, including demonstrated leadership, excellence and results in cybersecurity, depending on the specific category and the supporting information provided. Click here for more information on this year’s Cybersecurity Excellence Awards program and its winners.

About Verimatrix

Verimatrix (Euronext Paris: VMX) helps power the modern connected world with security made for people. We protect digital content, applications, and devices with intuitive, people-centered and frictionless security. Leading brands turn to Verimatrix to secure everything from premium movies and live streaming sports, to sensitive financial and healthcare data, to mission-critical mobile applications. We enable the trusted connections our customers depend on to deliver compelling content and experiences to millions of consumers around the world. Verimatrix helps partners get to market faster, scale easily, protect valuable revenue streams, and win new business. Visit www.verimatrix.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220131005408/en/