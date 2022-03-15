Verimatrix Selected to Safeguard Alphazet’s Streaming Service

Regulatory News:

Verimatrix, (Euronext Paris: VMX) (Paris:VMX), the leader in powering the modern connected world with people-centered security, today announced that Alphazet Technologies selected Verimatrix Streampeeper DRM to efficiently and securely deliver its popular iTV app.

Featuring more than 90 TV channels, the interactive iTV app also offers high-quality films, series and cartoons – all available across numerous platforms. Alphazet set out to make the user experience a top priority while still maximizing the needed protections for their app. The company plans to deploy Verimatrix Streampeeker DRM in order to gain its proven, cloud-native DRM capabilities that allow for easy scalability as well as highly-appealing, cost-effective billing and provisioning.

"Verimatrix became the clear fit for our iTV app security needs once we reviewed the ease at which we will gain needed scalability and added peace of mind as we continue to expand,” said Yakhyobek Abdullaev, Director at Alphazet Technologies. "The unique pricing and provisioning also added to the appeal, as it provides a cost-effective path during an important point in our ongoing success in the region. Verimatrix is an obvious leader and innovator in its field.”

"In order to deliver a consistently positive experience for app users, Verimatrix is pleased to provide streaming services such as iTV with the needed mix of protection and flexibility that’s needed to address specific requirements,” said Asaf Ashkenazi, Chief Operating Officer and President at Verimatrix. "With easy integration and feature-rich options, our Streampeeker DRM solution consistently stands out in the industry.”

