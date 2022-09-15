Verimatrix Streamkeeper Takes Home Top Honor in 2022 CSI Awards

Regulatory News:

Verimatrix, (Euronext Paris: VMX) (Paris:VMX), the leader in powering the modern connected world with people-centered security, today announced that Verimatrix Streamkeeper was recognized in the 2022 CSI Awards with a first place win in the Best Content Protection Technology category.

Selected among six shortlisted solutions by an esteemed group of third-party judges, Streamkeeper received the honor at an awards ceremony in Amsterdam during IBC2022. Streamkeeper provides trusted, cloud-based digital rights management for securing premium movies, television programs and live steaming events such as sports, concerts and red-carpet premieres. It also includes Streamkeeper Counterspy, the autonomous injection of an anti-piracy security agent using Verimatrix’ proprietary zero code technology that allows customers to add deep, defensive countermeasures and monitor their clients.

Established in 2003 by CSI Magazine (Cable and Satellite International Magazine), the CSI Awards are among the most prestigious and competitive technology awards in the industry, designed to recognize and reward innovation and excellence in the cable, satellite, broadcast, IPTV, telco, broadband/OTT video, mobile TV and associated sectors.

"It’s a great honor to receive this recognition from an esteemed jury of industry experts,” said Sebastian Braun, senior director of product management at Verimatrix. "Having served as an excellent start to our participation in IBC2022, this win for Streamkeeper stands as a testament to Verimatrix’s commitment to ongoing content security innovations that help protect revenues, speed up time to market, and ensure excellent user experiences.”

A full list of winners in the 2022 CSI Awards program is available at: https://www.csimagazine.com/awards/winners22.php

About Verimatrix

Verimatrix (Euronext Paris: VMX) helps power the modern connected world with security made for people. We protect digital content, applications, and devices with intuitive, people-centered and frictionless security. Leading brands turn to Verimatrix to secure everything from premium movies and live streaming sports, to sensitive financial and healthcare data, to mission-critical mobile applications. We enable the trusted connections our customers depend on to deliver compelling content and experiences to millions of consumers around the world. Verimatrix helps partners get to market faster, scale easily, protect valuable revenue streams, and win new business. Visit www.verimatrix.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220915005817/en/