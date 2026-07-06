VeriSign Aktie
WKN: 911090 / ISIN: US92343E1029
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06.07.2026 07:45:00
VeriSign Controls the Internet's Address Book, But AI Disruption and a Key Contract Renewal Loom Large
VeriSign (NASDAQ: VRSN) runs the plumbing of the modern internet, ensuring user requests reach the right destination reliably. Thanks to its exclusive regulatory agreements, the company operates the core registry infrastructure for all .com and .net domains, a monopoly position that comes with pricing power and nearly zero marginal costs.This is a capital-light tollbooth that collected $1.1 billion in free cash flow on just $1.7 billion in revenue last year. Yet, for a business of this quality, the stock has been stuck in neutral, underperforming the broader market by around 30% over the past year.The fundamentals of the business remain as strong as ever, but the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) chatbots has changed how users navigate the internet, and the upcoming renewal of its core contract creates an overhang for the stock.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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