24.10.2024 22:35:01

Verisign Inc. Bottom Line Climbs In Q3, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Verisign Inc. (VRSN) reported earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $201.7 million, or $2.07 per share. This compares with $188.9 million, or $1.83 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.01 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.8% to $390.6 million from $376.3 million last year.

Verisign Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $201.7 Mln. vs. $188.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.07 vs. $1.83 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $390.6 Mln vs. $376.3 Mln last year.

