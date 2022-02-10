Verisign Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRSN), a global provider of domain name registry services and internet infrastructure, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2021.

Fourth Quarter Financial Results

VeriSign, Inc. and subsidiaries ("Verisign”) reported revenue of $340 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, up 6.3 percent from the same quarter in 2020. VeriSign reported net income of $330 million and diluted earnings per share (diluted "EPS”) of $2.97 for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to net income of $157 million and diluted EPS of $1.38 for the same quarter in 2020. The operating margin was 65.3 percent for the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to 63.9 percent for the same quarter of 2020.

Net income for the fourth quarter of 2021 included recognition of a deferred income tax benefit related to the transfer of certain non-US intellectual property between subsidiaries which increased net income by $165.5 million and increased diluted EPS by $1.49. Net income for the fourth quarter of last year included the recognition of $12.4 million of previously unrecognized income tax benefits, which increased diluted EPS by $0.11, as noted in the fourth quarter 2020 earnings release.

2021 Financial Results

Verisign reported revenue of $1.33 billion for 2021, up 4.9 percent from 2020. Verisign reported net income of $785 million and diluted EPS of $7.00 for 2021, compared to net income of $815 million and diluted EPS of $7.07 in 2020. The operating margin for 2021 was 65.3 percent compared to 65.2 percent in 2020.

Net income for 2021 included the recognition of a deferred income tax benefit related to the transfer of certain non-US intellectual property between subsidiaries which increased net income by $165.5 and increased diluted EPS by $1.48. Net income for the full year of 2020 included the recognition of $204.2 million of previously unrecognized income tax benefits, which increased diluted EPS by $1.77, as noted in the fourth quarter 2020 earnings release.

"2021 was our second year operating in our pandemic work posture. Throughout, we continued to deliver on our mission, operating our critical internet infrastructure with full accuracy and availability for users worldwide. This focus also allowed us to deliver another year of solid financial results,” said Jim Bidzos, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

Financial Highlights

Verisign ended 2021 with cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities of $1.21 billion, an increase of $39 million from year-end 2020.

Cash flow from operations was $206 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 and $807 million for the full year of 2021 compared with $195 million for the same quarter in 2020 and $730 million for the full year 2020.

Deferred revenues as of Dec. 31, 2021, totaled $1.15 billion, an increase of $90 million from year-end 2020.

During the fourth quarter of 2021, Verisign repurchased 0.8 million shares of its common stock for $182 million. During the full year of 2021, Verisign repurchased 3.3 million shares of its common stock for $700 million.

Effective Feb. 10, 2022 the Board of Directors approved an additional authorization for share repurchases of approximately $705 million of common stock, which brings the total amount to $1.0 billion authorized and available under Verisign’s share repurchase program, which has no expiration.

Business Highlights

Verisign ended the fourth quarter of 2021 with 173.4 million .com and .net domain name registrations in the domain name base, a 5.0 percent increase from the end of the fourth quarter of 2020, and a net increase of 1.37 million registrations during the fourth quarter of 2021.

In the fourth quarter of 2021, Verisign processed 10.6 million new domain name registrations for .com and .net, as compared to 10.5 million for the same quarter in 2020.

The final .com and .net renewal rate for the third quarter of 2021 was 75.0 percent compared to 73.7 percent for the same quarter in 2020. Renewal rates are not fully measurable until 45 days after the end of the quarter.

Verisign announces that it will increase the annual registry-level wholesale fee for each new and renewal .com domain name registration from $8.39 to $8.97, effective Sept. 1, 2022.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except par value) (Unaudited) ASSETS December 31, December 31, 2021 2020 Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 223,487 $ 401,194 Marketable securities 982,318 765,713 Other current assets 62,930 51,033 Total current assets 1,268,735 1,217,940 Property and equipment, net 251,223 245,571 Goodwill 52,527 52,527 Deferred tax assets 230,719 67,914 Deposits to acquire intangible assets 145,000 145,000 Other long-term assets 35,560 37,958 Total long-term assets 715,029 548,970 Total assets $ 1,983,764 $ 1,766,910 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ DEFICIT Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 226,580 $ 208,642 Deferred revenues 847,411 780,051 Total current liabilities 1,073,991 988,693 Long-term deferred revenues 305,950 282,838 Senior notes 1,785,709 1,790,083 Long-term tax and other liabilities 78,633 95,494 Total long-term liabilities 2,170,292 2,168,415 Total liabilities 3,244,283 3,157,108 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ deficit: Preferred stock—par value $.001 per share; Authorized shares: 5,000; Issued and outstanding shares: none — — Common stock and additional paid-in capital—par value $.001 per share; Authorized shares: 1,000,000; Issued shares: 354,199 at December 31, 2021 and 353,789 at December 31, 2020; Outstanding shares: 110,519 at December 31, 2021 and 113,470 at December 31, 2020 13,620,038 14,275,160 Accumulated deficit (14,877,772 ) (15,662,602 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,785 ) (2,756 ) Total stockholders’ deficit (1,260,519 ) (1,390,198 ) Total liabilities and stockholders’ deficit $ 1,983,764 $ 1,766,910

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenues $ 340,308 $ 320,284 $ 1,327,576 $ 1,265,052 Costs and expenses: Cost of revenues 49,368 45,972 191,933 180,177 Sales and marketing 11,762 12,907 39,877 36,790 Research and development 20,844 19,403 80,529 74,671 General and administrative 36,222 37,494 148,434 149,213 Total costs and expenses 118,196 115,776 460,773 440,851 Operating income 222,112 204,508 866,803 824,201 Interest expense (18,828 ) (22,537 ) (83,255 ) (90,144 ) Non-operating income (loss), net 104 925 (1,329 ) 16,187 Income before income taxes 203,388 182,896 782,219 750,244 Income tax benefit (expense) 126,694 (25,582 ) 2,611 64,644 Net income 330,082 157,314 784,830 814,888 Other comprehensive loss (12 ) (15 ) (29 ) (135 ) Comprehensive income $ 330,070 $ 157,299 $ 784,801 $ 814,753 Earnings per share: Basic $ 2.98 $ 1.38 $ 7.01 $ 7.08 Diluted $ 2.97 $ 1.38 $ 7.00 $ 7.07 Shares used to compute earnings per share Basic 110,908 113,872 112,015 115,058 Diluted 111,087 114,107 112,166 115,298

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited) Year Ended December 31, 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 784,830 $ 814,888 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation of property and equipment 47,940 46,352 Stock-based compensation expense 53,439 48,243 Other, net 6,027 (9,108 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Other assets (14,058 ) (9,214 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 15,495 2,227 Deferred revenues 90,471 29,009 Net deferred income taxes and other long-term tax liabilities (176,992 ) (192,214 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 807,152 730,183 Cash flows from investing activities: Proceeds from maturities and sales of marketable securities 2,654,457 2,305,732 Purchases of marketable securities (2,870,670 ) (2,355,405 ) Purchases of property and equipment (53,033 ) (43,395 ) Proceeds from sale of business — 20,810 Net cash used in investing activities (269,246 ) (72,258 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Repayment of borrowings (750,000 ) — Proceeds from borrowings, net of issuance costs 741,053 — Repurchases of common stock (722,587 ) (777,454 ) Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan 12,404 12,577 Net cash used in financing activities (719,130 ) (764,877 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (561 ) (48 ) Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (181,785 ) (107,000 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 410,601 517,601 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 228,816 $ 410,601 Supplemental cash flow disclosures: Cash paid for interest $ 85,578 $ 87,354 Cash paid for income taxes, net of refunds received $ 178,351 $ 132,683

