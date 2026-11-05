Verisk Analytic a Aktie
WKN DE: A0YA2M / ISIN: US92345Y1064
|
05.11.2026 13:56:43
Verisk Analytics Q3 Adj. EBITDA, Revenues Rise; Confirms FY26 Outlook - Update
(RTTNews) - Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK), a data analytics and technology provider, reported Thursday higher adjusted EBITDA and revenues in its third quarter, and again reaffirmed its guidance for fiscal 2026.
Net income, meanwhile, declined from last year, while earnings per share grew on lower share count.
For fiscal 2026, the company continues to project adjusted earnings in the range of $7.45 to $7.75 per share on revenues between $3.19 billion and $3.24 billion.
The firm still projects adjusted EBITDA of $1.790 billion to $1.830 billion, and adjusted EBITDA margin of 56.0 percent to 56.5 percent.
On November 2, the Board of Directors approved a cash dividend of 50 cents per share, payable on December 31, to holders of record as of December 15.
In the third quarter, Verisk Analytics' net income declined 2.8 percent to $219.2 million $225.5 million last year.
Earnings per share, however, grew 5.6 percent to $1.70 from $1.61 a year ago.
Adjusted earnings were $253.8 million or $1.96 per share for the period, compared to $1.72 per share last year.
Adjusted EBITDA grew 7 percent year-over-year to $459 million, and the growth was 7.5 percent organic constant currency.
The company's revenue for the period rose 5.3 percent to $809.0 million from $768.3 million last year. Revenue was up 7.4 percent on an organic constant currency basis.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Verisk Analytics Inc (A)
Analysen zu Verisk Analytics Inc (A)
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Verisk Analytics Inc (A)
|183,00
|-2,66%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerBaisse im Technologiesektor: ATX und DAX gehen deutlich schwächer ins Wochenende -- Wall Street letztlich uneins -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt tendierte im Freitagshandel abwärts, während der deutsche Leitindex kräftig nachgab. Die US-Börsen tendierten am Freitag uneinheitlich. An den Börsen in Asien herrscht am Freitag Ausverkaufsstimmung.