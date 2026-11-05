Verisk Analytics Q3 Adj. EBITDA, Revenues Rise; Confirms FY26 Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK), a data analytics and technology provider, reported Thursday higher adjusted EBITDA and revenues in its third quarter, and again reaffirmed its guidance for fiscal 2026.

Net income, meanwhile, declined from last year, while earnings per share grew on lower share count.

For fiscal 2026, the company continues to project adjusted earnings in the range of $7.45 to $7.75 per share on revenues between $3.19 billion and $3.24 billion.

The firm still projects adjusted EBITDA of $1.790 billion to $1.830 billion, and adjusted EBITDA margin of 56.0 percent to 56.5 percent.

On November 2, the Board of Directors approved a cash dividend of 50 cents per share, payable on December 31, to holders of record as of December 15.

In the third quarter, Verisk Analytics' net income declined 2.8 percent to $219.2 million $225.5 million last year.

Earnings per share, however, grew 5.6 percent to $1.70 from $1.61 a year ago.

Adjusted earnings were $253.8 million or $1.96 per share for the period, compared to $1.72 per share last year.

Adjusted EBITDA grew 7 percent year-over-year to $459 million, and the growth was 7.5 percent organic constant currency.

The company's revenue for the period rose 5.3 percent to $809.0 million from $768.3 million last year. Revenue was up 7.4 percent on an organic constant currency basis.

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