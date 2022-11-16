Verisk Earns Third Consecutive Great Place to Work Certification™ in the United Kingdom, Named a 2022 UK’s Best Workplace™ in Tech

The company’s employee-centric culture also earned recognition in United States, Spain, Poland, India

LONDON, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the third consecutive year, leading global data analytics provider Verisk (Nasdaq: VRSK) is Certified™ in the United Kingdom by Great Place to Work. Verisk has also been named to the 2022 UK’s Best Workplaces™ in Tech list. These prestigious awards are based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Verisk.

Verisk’s certification is driven by an employee engagement survey which measured the extent to which employees across the organization reported a consistently great workplace experience, considering factors such as their daily encounters with innovation, inclusivity, company values and the effectiveness of its leaders. The survey found that 80% of Verisk teammates say it is a great place to work, and 91% agree that people here care about each other.

"Our customers rely on Verisk as a trusted technology partner to meet their evolving needs,” said Lee Shavel, Verisk CEO. "It’s with the feedback of our colleagues that we can ensure our teams feel comfortable bringing their best and most authentic selves to work to further build that trust and support the goals of our customers and the industries we serve.”

A commitment to career development, D&I and purpose-driven innovation fuel Verisk’s culture

Verisk creates industry solutions that empower customers to attain improved operating and financial performance. The company works with clients to help them understand and manage risks to their businesses, strengthen mitigation and support the resilience of local communities. As part of its CSR program, Verisk also combines financial assistance with its unique data analytics, innovation and professional expertise to help leading global and local charitable organizations maximize the impact and reach of their efforts.

Verisk invests in its team through a learner-centric model featuring learning and skill-building programs and feedback mechanisms to help them grow their careers and the future of the business. It offers access to a broad range of development programs through Coursera, LinkedIn Learning, Cloud Academy and other specialized training programs. Verisk also launched a "Learning Break” series this year with many topics focused on D&I in the workplace including Change Management, Conflict Resolution, Inclusion in Innovation, Cultural Awareness and other self-paced courses.

Verisk remains committed to fostering, cultivating and preserving a culture of diversity and inclusion. The UK-based team has created an Edinburgh Council which includes leaders from each of Verisk’s Employee Networks, the Social Committee and the Wellness Committee. Together, these representatives plan and organize events, classes and learning opportunities such as Mental Health Week featuring sessions on women’s mental health and the unique mental health struggles the LGBTQ+ community faces.

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

As Benedict Gautrey, Managing Director of Great Place to Work® UK, explains:

"These results are based on what employees working in the technology industry have anonymously reported to us about their workplace experience. In a fast and ever-evolving industry, these organisations are at the forefront of ensuring employees have the right environment to thrive, they are focused on providing positive work experiences, they value diversity, differences and better ways of doing things and, importantly, are investing in effective leadership to ensure continuous growth.”

Verisk also earned Great Place to Work certifications in the United States, Spain, Poland and India. In addition, Verisk was named one of the 2022 Best Workplaces in New York by Fortune magazine and Great Place to Work. In the United Kingdom, Verisk was recognized by Great Place to Work as a Best Workplace for women and well-being . Verisk was also honored on the Best Workplaces lists in the UK, Spain and Málaga.

# # #

About Verisk

Verisk (Nasdaq: VRSK) provides data-driven analytic insights and solutions for the insurance and energy industries. Through advanced data analytics, software, scientific research and deep industry knowledge, Verisk empowers customers to strengthen operating efficiency, improve underwriting and claims outcomes, combat fraud and make informed decisions about global issues, including climate change and extreme events as well as political and ESG topics. With offices in more than 30 countries, Verisk consistently earns certification by Great Place to Work and fosters an inclusive culture where all team members feel they belong. For more, visit Verisk.com and the Verisk Newsroom .

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place to Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

Attachment