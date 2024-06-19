Verisk Estimates Industry Insured Losses from Flooding in Southern Germany to Range from EUR 2.4 Billion to EUR 3.6 Billion (USD 2.6 Billion to USD 3.9 Billion)

A relatively high proportion of the overall losses for this event are likely to be insured, owing to the high insurance take up for the flood peril

BOSTON, June 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Extreme Event Solutions business unit of Verisk (Nasdaq: VRSK), a leading global data analytics and technology provider, estimates industry insured losses from flooding in Southern Germany from May 15 to June 5 will range from EUR 2.4 billion (USD 2.6 billion) to EUR 3.6 billion (USD 3.9 billion).

Between Friday, May 31 at noon CET and Monday, June 3 at noon CET, 120 to 160 liters of rain fell per square meter across southern Germany, which is more than what usually falls in a month, according to Sebastian Altnau, a meteorologist with the German Weather Office.

The main flooding occurred along parts of the upper Danube River, as well as several of the Danube's southern tributaries, with the worst impacts in Germany in Bavaria and Baden-Wu¨rttemberg. Flooding submerged streets, highways, homes, and businesses. A dam on the Paar River broke in two places in the Bavarian district of Pfaffenhofen an der Ilm, severely flooding surrounding areas and requiring hundreds to evacuate their homes in nearby Baar-Ebenhausen. A dyke and a dam also broke in Diedorf.

Elsewhere in Bavaria, the Schmutter, Cham, Paar, Ilm, Danube and Isar Rivers all reached above the level 4 (highest) warning levels in several locations. In Baden-Wu¨rttemberg, homes and businesses were also flooded, and an estimated 95,000 hectares of farmland were inundated.

According to the German Insurance Association (GDV), nearly half of all structures in Bavaria are insured for flood, while in Baden-Wu¨rttemberg that figure exceeds 90 percent, as flood protection was a compulsory part of property insurance in that state until 1994.

Included in the industry insured loss estimate is insured physical damage to property (residential, commercial, industrial, auto, agriculture), both structures and their contents, from both on- and off-floodplain flooding. Also included are additional living expenses (ALE) for residential claims and business interruption (BI) for commercial claims.

Verisk’s loss estimates do not include:

Losses outside of Germany

Losses to uninsured properties

Losses to infrastructure

Losses from extra-contractual obligations

Losses from hazardous waste cleanup, vandalism, or civil commotion, whether directly or indirectly caused by the event

Demand surge

Other non-modeled losses

