Verisk Named One of 2022 UK’s Best Workplaces™ for Women

LONDON, Aug. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading global data analytics provider Verisk (Nasdaq: VRSK) has been recognised as one of the 2022 UK’s Best Workplaces™ for Women by Great Place to Work® UK. The award honours Verisk as a trusted organisation where employees are able to reach their full potential, no matter who they are or what they do.



The UK’s Best Workplaces™ for Women list recognises organisations that are a great workplace for all, including women. Each company on the list supports the different identities women hold and ensures their daily experiences are positively and consistently experienced. They also recognise that women are a valuable talent pool and strive for fair representation of women in the workforce and throughout management.

Verisk is focused on advancing women in the workplace

Verisk supports female teammates with training and development opportunities, including webinars and live or on-demand virtual sessions on topics such as women’s career trajectories, leading through change and establishing mentoring relationships. The company also empowers its team to navigate their development journey with panel discussions specifically focused on supporting women’s careers in technical roles.

The Verisk Women’s Network, an employee resource group, builds a sense of community and provides opportunities for networking, mentoring and professional development. Verisk works with organizations such as Women in Machine Learning and Data Science to expand its efforts to attract and develop diverse talent. Verisk will also be participating in AnitaB.org’s Grace Hopper Celebration, the gathering of women and non-binary technologists, this year. The company has promoted gender parity within its leadership and in the boardroom, with representation from five women on the board of directors.

Sunita Holzer, Verisk’s Chief Human Relations Officer said: "We’ve identified women’s advocacy, hiring and development as key areas of focus to advance our global D&I commitments. Informed by data insights, our multi-pronged strategy was designed to address succession planning and practices to provide opportunities for women and diverse groups to advance in the organization. This recognition affirms this critical work and impassions our ongoing efforts.”

Verisk’s position on this prestigious list is driven by an employee engagement survey which measured the extent to which women across the organisation reported a consistently great workplace experience, considering factors such as their daily encounters of innovation, inclusivity, company values and the effectiveness of its leaders.

Verisk has earned the Great Place to Work certification in the United Kingdom for two consecutive years and has been recognized by Great Place to Work UK as a Best Workplace, Best Workplace for Wellbeing and Best Workplace in Tech. In addition to the UK, Verisk earned Great Place to Work certifications in other locations around the world including the United States, India and Spain and was honored on the Spain’s Best Workplaces list.

As Benedict Gautrey, Managing Director of Great Place to Work® UK, explains:

"Now in its fifth year, our 2022 list showcases the largest collection of Best WorkplacesTM for Women that the UK has ever recognised. These results are based on what women themselves have anonymously reported to us about their workplace experience and how well represented they are in the workforce and management. Ensuring people aren’t discriminated against, placing positive value on our differences, creating fair access and advancement for all, and fostering a sense of value and empowerment in employees is what being a Great Place to Work® is all about. Only by first identifying the gaps in workers’ experiences can organisations truly take action to close them, which is why analysing employee experience is important. We are proud that the data and insights we provide organisations helps on that continuous journey - and it’s wonderful to celebrate so many Best Workplaces™ for Women this year, across all sectors and organisational sizes.”

About Verisk

Verisk (Nasdaq: VRSK) provides data-driven analytic insights and solutions for the insurance and energy industries. Through advanced data analytics, software, scientific research and deep industry knowledge, Verisk empowers customers to strengthen operating efficiency, improve underwriting and claims outcomes, combat fraud and make informed decisions about global issues, including climate change and extreme events as well as political and ESG topics. With offices in more than 30 countries, Verisk consistently earns certification by Great Place to Work and fosters an inclusive culture where all team members feel they belong. For more, visit Verisk.com and the Verisk Newsroom.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, helping organisations to create exceptional, high-performing workplaces where employees feel trusted and valued. The UK’s Best Workplaces™ for Women awards enable these outstanding organisations to celebrate their achievements, build their employer brand, and inspire others to take action. For more information, visit www.greatplacetowork.co.uk.