Verisk Named One of UK’s Best Workplaces for Wellbeing™ by Great Place to Work®

LONDON, April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading global data analytics and technology provider Verisk (Nasdaq: VRSK) has been recognised as one of the UK’s Best Workplaces™ for Wellbeing by Great Place to Work®, the global authority on workplace culture. This honour is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Verisk.



Great Place to Work’s culture experts analysed thousands of employee surveys, assessing people’s holistic experiences of wellbeing at work to determine the UK's Best Workplaces™ for Wellbeing list. The surveys asked employees to comment on how their company supports their work-life balance, sense of fulfilment, job satisfaction, psychological safety and financial security. Evaluations also included an assessment of how well the organisation was able to deliver consistency of their employee experience across all departments and seniority levels.

"One of our core values at Verisk is caring, and investing in the wellbeing of our colleagues continues to be a key area of focus,” said Sunita Holzer, Verisk’s Chief Human Relations Officer. "It drives everything we do, from our wellness and learning offerings, to our commitment to supporting our customers and the communities we serve.”

Verisk provides a wide array of wellness resources to help ensure its team feels comfortable bringing their best and most authentic selves to work. These include free virtual classes, such as yoga, mindfulness, Pilates and barre, as well as programs that encourage optimal health through good nutrition and exercise routines, greater emotional, psychological and social balance and financial security. Virtual wellbeing challenges throughout the year provide opportunities for teammates to engage in friendly competition while focusing on a different aspect of wellbeing in each global challenge. Verisk also offers opportunities for paid time off to focus on wellness, such as its annual Wellbeing Day, an enterprise-wide day off for employees to exercise self-care in whatever way they prefer.

"At the heart of every organisation are its people and looking after their wellbeing should be much more than a package of impressive perks on a careers website,” explains Benedict Gautrey, Managing Director of Great Place to Work® UK. "We know when employees feel genuinely contented and at ease within their roles, they are much more engaged and productive. Now in our second year of the UK's Best Workplaces™ for Wellbeing list, we’re once again able to showcase the leading organisations providing cultures conducive to outstanding psychological, physical and social wellbeing. A huge congratulations to Verisk for making this prestigious list.”

Verisk has earned the Great Place to Work Certification™ in the United Kingdom for three consecutive years and is also certified by Great Place to Work in the United States, Spain, Poland and India. Verisk was recognised by Great Place to Work as one of the Best Workplaces in the UK and a Best Workplace for women . In addition, Verisk was honored on the Best Workplaces lists in Spain and Málaga and named one of the 2022 Best Workplaces in New York by Fortune magazine and Great Place to Work.

About Verisk

Verisk (Nasdaq: VRSK) is a leading strategic data analytics and technology partner to the global insurance industry. It empowers clients to strengthen operating efficiency, improve underwriting and claims outcomes, combat fraud and make informed decisions about global risks, including climate change, extreme events, ESG and political issues. Through advanced data analytics, software, scientific research and deep industry knowledge, Verisk helps build global resilience for individuals, communities and businesses. With teams across more than 20 countries, Verisk consistently earns certification by Great Place to Work and fosters an inclusive culture where all team members feel they belong. For more, visit Verisk.com and the Verisk Newsroom .

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees around the world and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. In 2022, they launched the first-ever annual UK’s Best Workplaces™ for Wellbeing list of organisations who stood out as delivering exceptional wellbeing support for their employees across all levels and departments. For more information, visit www.greatplacetowork.co.uk

