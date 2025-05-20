Verisk Analytic a Aktie

Verisk Analytic a für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0YA2M / ISIN: US92345Y1064

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
20.05.2025 22:10:00

Verisk Welcomes Christopher Perry and Sabra Purtill to its Board of Directors

Jersey City, N.J., May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verisk (Nasdaq: VRSK), a leading global data analytics and technology provider, today announced that Christopher J. Perry and Sabra R. Purtill have been elected to the company’s Board of Directors, effective immediately. Perry is president of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: BR). Purtill is an experienced executive of insurance and financial services companies, and she currently serves as an advisor at American International Group, Inc. (NYSE: AIG).

"We’re pleased to welcome Chris and Sabra to the Board of Directors,” said Bruce Hansen, chair of Verisk’s Board of Directors. "Their extensive experience and insights will be exceptional assets to the board, and we look forward to their contributions.”

Lee M. Shavel, president and CEO, Verisk, said: "Sabra and Chris bring unique perspectives and remarkable leadership experiences that will further our goal of being the leading strategic data, analytics and technology partner to the global insurance industry."

Linked here is additional background about Perry and Purtill, including downloadable headshots.

About Verisk
Verisk (Nasdaq: VRSK) is a leading strategic data analytics and technology partner to the global insurance industry. It empowers clients to strengthen operating efficiency, improve underwriting and claims outcomes, combat fraud and make informed decisions about global risks, including climate change, extreme events, sustainability and political issues. Through advanced data analytics, software, scientific research and deep industry knowledge, Verisk helps build global resilience for individuals, communities and businesses. With teams across more than 20 countries, Verisk consistently earns certification by Great Place to Work and fosters an inclusive culture where all team members feel they belong. For more, visit Verisk.com and the Verisk Newsroom



Media 
Alberto Canal
Verisk Public Relations
201-469-2618
alberto.canal@verisk.com

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Verisk Analytics Inc (A)mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Verisk Analytics Inc (A)mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Verisk Analytics Inc (A) 276,40 2,48% Verisk Analytics Inc (A)

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

21:16 So investierte Warren Buffetts Berkshire Hathaway im ersten Quartal 2025
18.05.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 20
18.05.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 20: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
17.05.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
17.05.25 KW 20: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Handel endet mit Verlusten -- ATX schließt im Plus -- DAX beendet Handel erstmals über 24.000 Punkten -- Gewinne in Asien
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt waren am Dienstag Gewinne zu sehen. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt markierte neue Rekorde - erstmals in seiner Geschichte sprang der DAX über 24.000 Punkte. An der Wall Street zeigte sich eine schwächerer Handel. In Asien dominierten die Käufer das Geschehen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen