Veritas Technologies Enhances Global Partner Program to Incent Growth and Drive Profitability

SINGAPORE, April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Veritas Technologies , a global leader in data protection and availability, today announced significant enhancements to its Veritas Partner Force (VPF) Program specifically designed to incent growth and drive partner profitability. Fueling Veritas' leadership across the industry, the program is customized to support current and attract new partners by adding generous incentives and offering improved sales support and engagement.

"At Veritas, we're continuously seeking feedback from partners and evaluating programs from other industry leaders to improve our partner experience. These enhancements will ensure they have all the tools necessary to be successful," said Mike Walkey, vice president of channel sales, Veritas Technologies. "Advanced partner benefits now create a rich infrastructure that not only makes it easier to do business with Veritas, but also drives partner profitability and fuels our growth as a company."

Upgrades to the program are intended to make the partner experience more flexible, profitable, and predictable, and include:

Advanced incentives for Platinum Partners : Encouraging and rewarding motivated partners are several new and revised incentives - including increased Margin Builder Discount and rebates for meeting new business growth targets and transacting renewals on time.

: Encouraging and rewarding motivated partners are several new and revised incentives - including increased Margin Builder Discount and rebates for meeting new business growth targets and transacting renewals on time. Platinum Eligibility: Aimed at rewarding a greater number of high performers are new eligibility requirements to help achieve Platinum Partner status.

Aimed at rewarding a greater number of high performers are new eligibility requirements to help achieve Platinum Partner status. Enhanced support: Expands and improves sales coverage and engagement, delivers advanced tools such as on-demand training, marketing and technical support, and adds new revenue-driven certifications.

"As a long-time Veritas partner, we are excited to see these enhancements to the program," said Todd Leeson, Zones vice president of data center. "Our customers look to us to provide the best data storage and protection solutions. Partnering with Veritas allows us to meet this need, and these enhancements make it possible for us to continually grow business and maximize our revenue potential."

For more information and to capitalize on Veritas Partner Force Program enhancements, please visit www.veritas.com/partners.

About Veritas

Veritas Technologies is a global leader in data protection and availability. Over 50,000 enterprises -- including 99 of the Fortune 100 -- rely on us to abstract IT complexity and simplify data management. The Veritas Enterprise Data Services Platform automates the protection and orchestrates the recovery of data everywhere it lives, ensures 24/7 availability of business-critical applications, and provides enterprises with the insights they need to comply with evolving data regulations. With a reputation for reliability at scale and a deployment model to fit any need, Veritas supports more than 500 data sources and over 150 storage targets, including 60 clouds. Learn more at www.veritas.com . Follow us on Twitter at @veritastechllc .

Veritas, and the Veritas Logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Veritas Technologies LLC or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.



