Veritas Technologies Named a Leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Backup and Recovery Software Solutions for the 16th time

SINGAPORE, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Veritas Technologies, the global leader in enterprise data protection with NetBackup™, today announced it has been named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Backup and Recovery Software Solutions – for the 16th consecutive time[1].

As data dramatically increases across cloud, core and edge environments, cyberattack surfaces are expanding and ransomware attacks are increasing in their number and impact. Veritas is recognized as a global leader in protecting and recovering enterprises in the face of unprecedented cyber security (ransomware) threats. Veritas is uniquely positioned to address this challenge: it leads the data-protection market, is trusted by 87 percent of the Fortune Global 500 and protects over 800 workloads, with 1,400 storage targets, across 60+ clouds.

Since the Magic Quadrant review completed in March, Veritas has continued to drive innovation in NetBackup, the company's flagship data protection solution, including the groundbreaking announcements made in June:

Enhanced protection from ransomware and other threats with AI-based anomaly detection, Continuous Data Protection, Instant Rollback, and seamlessly integrated immutable data in the cloud.

Fully integrated native protection for all major Kubernetes distributions across a broad range of operating systems, hypervisors, and public clouds.

New levels of operational simplicity with Dynamic Auto-Scaling of cloud compute resources and an Intelligent Cloud Policy Engine that reduces the costs of cloud native data protection while ensuring protection needs are always met.

"As ransomware attacks threaten the world's most vital industries, we are proud to be recognized as a Leader, for the 16th time, in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Backup and Recovery Software Solutions. Along with our rating (5/5 based on 13 reviews as of 31 October 2020) in the 2021 Gartner Peer Insights 'Voice of the Customer': Data Center Backup and Recovery Solutions for Large Enterprises, we believe this is a testament to the resilience we provide customers during the unprecedented level of cyber security threats we are seeing," said Deepak Mohan, executive vice president, Products Organization, at Veritas. "I believe Veritas NetBackup is the only modern data management platform that ensures organizations can keep pace with the growth and complexity of the cloud, distributed data and applications as well as thrive in the face of unforeseen malicious attacks, especially as more workloads migrate to the cloud and are produced by a more distributed workforce."

A full complimentary copy of the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Backup and Recovery Software Solutions report will be available on Veritas.com starting July 21st.

[1] Previous titles include Magic Quadrant and Datacenter Backup and Recovery Solutions (2020-2019), Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Backup Software and Integrated Appliances (2014-2015), Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Backup/Recovery Software (2011-2013), Enterprise Backup and Restore Magic Quadrant (2001, 2003-2005), Enterprise Backup Vendor Magic Quadrant (1999-2000). From 2005-2015, Veritas Technologies was known as Symantec.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Backup and Recovery Software Solutions, Santhosh Rao, Nik Simpson, Michael Hoeck, Jerry Rozeman, 19 July 2021.

About Veritas

Veritas Technologies is the global leader in enterprise backup and data recovery solutions. Over 80,000 customers—including 87 percent of the Fortune Global 500—rely on us to abstract IT complexity and simplify data management. The Veritas Enterprise Data Services Platform automates enterprise data protection, ensures 24/7 availability of business-critical applications, and provides enterprises with the insights they need to comply with evolving data regulations. With a reputation for reliability at scale and a deployment model to fit any need, the Veritas Enterprise Data Services Platform supports more than 800 different data sources, over 100 different operating systems, more than 1,400 storage targets, and more than 60 different cloud platforms. Learn more at www.veritas.com.

