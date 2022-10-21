21.10.2022 14:00:00

Veritiv to Release Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 8

ATLANTA, Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Veritiv Corporation (NYSE: VRTV) will host a live conference call and webcast to discuss its Third Quarter 2022 financial results on Tuesday, November 8, at 9 a.m. EST. To participate, callers within the U.S. and Canada can dial (888) 330-2469 using conference ID number 3047006.

Veritiv Corporation Logo (PRNewsFoto/Veritiv Corporation) (PRNewsfoto/Veritiv Corporation)

International callers can use the following link for international access numbers. https://events.evolveirportal.com/custom/access/2324 

Interested parties can also listen online at ir.veritivcorp.com.

A replay of the call and webcast will be available online for a limited period at ir.veritivcorp.com shortly after the live webcast is completed.

Prior to the November 8 financial results conference call and webcast, the Company will issue a news release and post a slide presentation online at ir.veritivcorp.com.

About Veritiv

Veritiv Corporation (NYSE: VRTV), headquartered in Atlanta and a Fortune 500® company, is a full-service provider of packaging, JanSan and hygiene products, services and solutions. Additionally, Veritiv provides print and publishing products, and logistics and supply chain management solutions. Serving customers in a wide range of industries both in North America and globally, Veritiv has distribution centers throughout the U.S. and Mexico, and team members around the world helping shape the success of its customers. 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/veritiv-to-release-third-quarter-2022-financial-results-on-november-8-301655555.html

SOURCE Veritiv Corporation

