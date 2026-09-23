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WKN: 868402 / ISIN: US92343V1044

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23.09.2026 15:29:46

Verizon Announces $70 Mln Investment In AI Upskilling Initiative

(RTTNews) - Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ), a telecommunications company, on Wednesday announced a $70 million investment in Verizon AI Skills for America, a new initiative to provide free AI training to job seekers, early-career professionals, displaced workers, educators and small businesses.

The investment includes $50 million in new funding and $20 million from its existing Reskilling and Career Transition Fund.

The initiative will offer free AI training from IBM, Google, Microsoft, Anthropic, Coursera and OpenAI through an online portal, with community partners including Goodwill Industries International, Local Initiatives Support Corporation and the National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship providing additional training and career support.

Verizon said the initiative will launch nationwide, with additional community-based services in select markets.

Verizon shares were up n3early 1% in pre-market trading after closing at $46.45 on Tuesday.

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