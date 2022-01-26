Verizon Business and Atos to power industry-leading predictive analytics 5G edge solution

NEW YORK and PARIS, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verizon Business and Atos today announce an industry-leading partnership to power intelligent IoT solutions with private 5G multi-access edge computing for businesses, government and communities worldwide. The 5G edge solution will transform the way companies can leverage predictive analytics, allowing them to improve operational efficiency, mitigate risk and increase revenue.

Combining the expertise of Verizon and Atos, organizations will be able to create immersive digital experiences that fully exercise 5G environments on the edge of their networks, representing the next breakthrough in business value. The Verizon-Atos solution provides an end-to-end architecture that includes hardware, 5G, application and automation, field services and service desk support. The joint solution cost effectively overcomes scalability and latency challenges.

Verizon will implement Atos Computer Vision platform in their private 5G multi-access edge computing as part of the joint solution for enterprises, providing ready-to-deploy business use cases in various industries. The Atos platform plays a role in bringing key capabilities in AI-powered video analytics to mission critical environments. Verizon's use of Atos' BullSequana Edge servers will strengthen its 5G edge offers and will unlock new use cases, advancements of network security, connectivity and data management.

The joint solution will focus on large scale, cloud and AI-powered data analytics to help businesses operate more efficiently. In one of the use cases, the platform will analyze 180 billion data points every hour. Using this system, the engineers and operators will be able to pinpoint exactly when and where operation downtime is predicted, up to 30 days in advance. Further, key metrics and trends will lead to operational efficiency and remove points of failure over time. These insights can come from a localized part of the system and can be applied across a global landscape.

"This new, joint solution will provide enterprise customers with an unprecedented level of insight into their operations, and we're excited about the prospect of building on our existing partnership with Atos. We know the future will be built on our leading 5G network, and today's announcement is another example of how our products and solutions are having a genuine impact on business efficiency and revenue today," said Tami Erwin, CEO, Verizon Business.

"We are proud to combine our uniquely positioned digital transformations in telecommunications and edge computing with Verizon Business' reliable, high performance 5G networks to revolutionize the way people live, work and play. This industry-leading partnership exemplifies how we will innovate the 5G marketplace to the benefit of new and exciting user experiences for both business and consumers alike," said Jean-Philippe Poirault, Head of Telecom, Media and Technology, Atos.

The scalable solution is available to customers across a variety of industries - including transport, industrials, logistics and manufacturing - and highlights the impact that secure, multi-access edge computing can have on an organizations' bottom-line.

Through this partnership, Atos and Verizon have positioned themselves as trusted 5G partners for enterprise clients across all sectors. The solution leverages both organizations' capabilities, including expertise in cybersecurity, edge compute and AI/ML, and unlocks the full potential of 5G for businesses.

Atos has been recognized as the overall global Leader in artificial intelligence on the edge in ISG's Provider Lens™ 'Internet of Things – Solutions & Services' Quadrant Report 2021, ranking highest from all global companies evaluated both in terms of portfolio attractiveness and competitive strength. Similarly, Gartner named Atos an edge AI tech innovator for 2020.

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with 107,000 employees and annual revenue of over € 11 billion. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high performance computing, the Group provides tailored end-to-end solutions for all industries in 71 countries. A pioneer in decarbonization services and products, Atos is committed to a secure and decarbonized digital for its clients. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea), listed on Euronext Paris and included in the CAC 40 ESG and Next 20 Paris Stock indexes.

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

About Verizon

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world's leading providers of technology and communications services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $128.3 billion in 2020. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers' demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

