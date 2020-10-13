Verizon Business joins the CyberWire’s industry partnership program

FULTON, Md., Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The CyberWire announced today that Verizon Business has joined its distinguished academic, research, and industry partnership program , focused on accelerating cybersecurity education and awareness around the world. Security experts from Verizon Business will regularly join the CyberWire on its popular daily podcast to provide the insights and analysis organizations need to stay a step ahead with their security programs, keep informed about the continually evolving threat landscape, and keep abreast of the latest business and technology trends.

"The CyberWire team has always been impressed by the depth and breadth of the security expertise on the Verizon team, and we're excited to be partnering with them," said Peter Kilpe, the CyberWire's CEO and Executive Editor. "Verizon Business brings an invaluable perspective to our programs, along with unique insights and analysis that are critical to security professionals and business leaders alike."

"Increasing awareness on key cybersecurity issues remains a priority and we are looking forward to sharing our knowledge and insights with the listeners from around the world via the CyberWire's program," said John Loveland, Global Head of Cyber Security Strategy, Verizon Business.

We keep the world informed, educated, and aware of the critical cybersecurity matters through high-quality, accessible, and trustworthy programming. We deal in facts, not gossip or industry hype, and are depended upon to deliver news and analysis professionals need, when they need it, and with products that fit their work and lifestyle. We're creating a more secure and informed future for people all across the globe, and separating the signal from the noise.

