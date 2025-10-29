Verizon Aktie

Verizon für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 868402 / ISIN: US92343V1044

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
29.10.2025 11:46:25

Verizon Communications Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Verizon Communications (VZ) revealed earnings for its third quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $5.056 billion, or $1.17 per share. This compares with $3.411 billion, or $0.78 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Verizon Communications reported adjusted earnings of $1.21 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.19 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 1.5% to $33.821 billion from $33.330 billion last year.

Verizon Communications earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $5.056 Bln. vs. $3.411 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.17 vs. $0.78 last year. -Revenue: $33.821 Bln vs. $33.330 Bln last year.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Verizon Inc.mehr Nachrichten