Verizon Could Soon Unveil Its Latest Growth Catalyst, and It's a Game Changer

A key reason investors have been bearish on Verizon (NYSE: VZ) is because of its disappointing growth rate. And in an inflationary environment that drives up costs, it's a hard place to be in. But Verizon doesn't seem to be out of ideas on how to grow its business. It should soon unveil its latest plan to stimulate growth -- a streaming services partnership with Netflix and Warner Bros. Discovery.Cutting the cord was supposed to be a way for consumers to cut down on their cable bills. But with so many streaming services available today and content not always available on the same platform, it can lead to a frustrating situation for consumers. The end result is that many consumers end up having to subscribe to multiple services, making streaming no longer as attractive as the early days of Netflix when it was a hub of content from many other producers.However, Verizon could soon be making things easier for consumers. According to the Wall Street Journal, Verizon has partnered with Netflix and Warner Bros. to offer a streaming bundle that features ad-supported tiers of both Netflix and Max. It will cost just $10 per month, which is less than if consumers purchased both subscriptions separately, where they would cost $17.