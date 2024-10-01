|
01.10.2024 11:29:00
Verizon Makes a $3.3 Billion Deal to Help Protect Its Towering Dividend
Verizon (NYSE: VZ) pays a towering dividend. The telecom giant's payout yields more than 6%, making it the highest-yielding member of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (and a top-10 payer in the S&P 500). One factor driving its elevated yield is concerns that the company's hefty debt level might impact its ability to sustain that payout over the long term. The company's debt is on track to balloon further after it agreed to buy Frontier Communications (NASDAQ: FYBR) in a $20 billion all-cash deal. However, it recently made a counter move to cash in the value of its tower assets, which will bring in $3.3 billion to help enhance its financial flexibility.Verizon ended the second half of this year with $149.3 billion of total debt (and $122.8 billion of net debt). While that's a lot of debt on an absolute basis, the telecom behemoth can handle that level. Its net-debt ratio was 2.5 times, which is lower than telecom rival AT&T (NYSE: T). Even though AT&T had a similar debt load ($126.9 billion of net debt), it had a higher-leverage ratio of nearly 2.9 times. AT&T aims to get its leverage ratio down to the 2.5 times range in the first half of next year. Meanwhile, Verizon set an even lower long-term leverage target of 1.75 times to 2.0 times, which it also initially aimed to achieve by next year. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!