Verizon Reiterates 2025 Guidance; To Take Fiscally Responsible Action To Redefine Trajectory

(RTTNews) - Verizon said it remains confident in its previously updated guidance for the full year: total wireless service revenue growth of 2.0 percent to 2.8 percent; adjusted EBITDA growth of 2.5 percent to 3.5 percent; and adjusted EPS growth of 1.0 percent to 3.0 percent. Verizon said it remains on track to meet investment goals for 2025 and expects capital expenditures to be within or below the previously guided range of $17.5 billion to $18.5 billion. The company noted that its guidance does not reflect any assumptions regarding the pending acquisition of Frontier.

"We are going to take bold and fiscally responsible action to redefine Verizon's trajectory at this critical inflection point for our company. We will rapidly shift to a customer-first culture, one that thrives on delighting our customers," said Dan Schulman, Verizon CEO.

The company delivered 306,000 broadband net additions in third-quarter 2025. Total broadband connections grew to more than 13.2 million as of the end of third-quarter 2025, a 11.1 percent increase year-over-year. In third-quarter 2025, Consumer reported 7,000 wireless retail postpaid phone net losses compared to 18,000 postpaid phone net additions in third-quarter 2024. Consumer reported 47,000 wireless retail core prepaid net additions, representing the fifth consecutive quarter of positive subscriber growth.

Consolidated net income for third-quarter 2025 was $5.1 billion compared to $3.4 billion, last year. Adjusted EBITDA was $12.8 billion compared to $12.5 billion. Earnings per share was $1.17 compared to $0.78, a year ago. Adjusted EPS, excluding special items, was $1.21 compared to $1.19. Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.19 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Third quarter Wireless service revenue was $21.0 billion, up 2.1 percent year-over-year. Total operating revenue was $33.8 billion, up 1.5 percent year-over-year. Analysts on average had estimated $34.27 billion in revenue.

Total Verizon Consumer revenue was $26.1 billion in third-quarter 2025, an increase of 2.9 percent year-over-year. Total Verizon Business revenue was $7.1 billion, a decrease of 2.8 percent.

