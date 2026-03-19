Verizon Aktie
WKN: 868402 / ISIN: US92343V1044
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19.03.2026 01:15:00
Verizon Stock in 2026: What Every Investor Needs to Know
Verizon (NYSE: VZ) is a dividend stock with an ultra-high 5.5% yield. The dividend has been increased annually for decades. And the business generates reliable income from sticky telecommunications subscriptions. Before you buy the stock, however, you'll want to know a few important facts.Perhaps the most important thing to understand about Verizon's business is that it faces material competition. Cell phone service and internet connections are largely commodities today. And despite its vast size, Verizon has to compete for its customers with other cellphone companies and cable companies. It has no choice but to offer high-quality services at attractive prices, or it will lose customers. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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