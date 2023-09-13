Verizon To Offer All New Apple IPhone 15, Watch Lineup

(RTTNews) - Telecom major Verizon Communications Inc. said it will offer Apple Inc.'s all new lineup of iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, as well as Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2.

Verizon will also offer iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, Apple's lightest Pro models ever. The new Apple Watch lineup includes the second generation of Apple Watch SE, and AirPods Pro.

Verizon said customers can order both iPhone 15 lineup as well as the new Apple Watch lineup at Verizon stores, on the My Verizon app and at verizon.com beginning September 15 with availability on September 22. Verizon said its business customers can visit Verizon Business for special pricing and offers.

It was on Tuesday that the tech giant launched its all new products including next-gen iPhone 15 models, which the company claimed to be the most powerful smartphones the Cupertino, California-based company has ever made. Apple also launched Apple Watch Series 9, featuring faster performance, on-device Siri processing and a new Double Tap gesture, as well as Apple Watch Ultra 2 and the second generation of AirPods Pro, which now have USB-C charging capabilities.

The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro features a 6.1-inch display, and iPhone Plus and iPhone 15 Pro Max come with a 6.7-inch display.

Apple's iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus feature new durable, aluminum and color-infused back glass design, the Dynamic Island, A16 Bionic chip, an advanced camera system with a powerful 48MP Main camera, and USB-C.

iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max feature a strong and lightweight titanium design, a new Action button, powerful camera upgrades, the A17 Pro chip, and USB-C with USB 3 speeds.

Verizon noted that its new customers, or existing customers adding a new line on the Unlimited Ultimate plan, can get an iPhone 15 Pro, or up to $1,000 off the new iPhone 15 line-up when they trade in any old iPhone in any condition. For those who choose Unlimited Plus or Unlimited Welcome plans, $830 or $415 off the new iPhone 15 line-up with iPhone trade-in, respectively, will be offered.

Existing customers can upgrade and get up to $830 off the new iPhone 15 line-up with select trade-in on qualified Unlimited plans.

Regarding the new Apple Watch, Verizon said Series 9 will be offered for less than $6 a month or Apple Watch Ultra 2 for $19 a month, when customers buy select iPhones, with qualified watch trade-in.

They can also personalize new iPhone with some accessories deals. For a limited time and while supplies last, 25% off will be offered for Apple MagSafe chargers and 20% off for select cases and screen protectors for iPhone 15 line-up.