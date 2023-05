Verizon Will Keep Losing Subscribers in 2023 If This 1 Thing Doesn't Change

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

There wasn't a whole lot to cheer about in Verizon 's (NYSE: VZ) first-quarter earnings report, and management latched on to a very interesting metric to start its report."Company's total wireless postpaid phone gross additions increased 5.3% year over year," management stated atop its earnings report. But if you look at Verizon's net additions, it actually lost 127,000 subscribers in the quarter.And while the company pointed to particularly strong gross additions for the consumer segment, the net "additions" were even worse -- minus 263,000. Continue reading