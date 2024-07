Verizon's Huge "Triple Play" Bet

Verizon (NYSE: VZ) hasn't been a growth company in years, but it is trying to invigorate growth with new bundle options. Smartphone connections are being combined with home broadband and now streaming in an effort to increase revenue and reduce churn. Travis Hoium looks at the latest in this video.*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of July 2, 2024. The video was published on July 3, 2024.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool