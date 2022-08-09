|
Verkada introduces new, streamlined deliveries and logistics operations with Verkada Mailroom
SAN MATEO, Calif., Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verkada, the leader in cloud-managed enterprise building security and management, today announced the launch of Verkada Mailroom to enable organizations to efficiently keep track of the mail, packages and shipments coming to their facilities.
"We're excited to add Verkada Mailroom to our comprehensive portfolio of cloud-managed enterprise building security products," said Brandon Davito, VP of Product and Operations at Verkada. "Making sure inventory, supplies, and deliveries get to the right people at the right time is critical to protecting our customers' assets. With Mailroom, businesses can easily track inbound shipments and keep their mailroom operations secure within our easy-to-use platform."
Verkada Mailroom is management software that enables organizations to regularly keep track of mail and shipments. With the Mailroom app, inventory managers and workplace staff can simply scan the label on any inbound package from a mobile device and it will instantly notify the recipient to collect the item -- no special hardware required.
Mailroom also integrates with Verkada cameras out of the box. For customers with mailroom video cameras, office and inventory managers will see a full view of delivery activity within the Mailroom dashboard, making it simple to monitor activity and safeguard assets. Mailroom can be used in traditional mailrooms, loading docks, or almost anywhere where packages and freight come and go.
How Mailroom works:
About Verkada
Verkada's mission is to protect people and assets in a privacy-respecting manner. They are a leader in cloud-managed enterprise building security, enabling over 12,000 organizations worldwide to keep their people safe. Designed with simplicity in mind, Verkada's six product lines — video security cameras, door-based access control, environmental sensors, alarms, visitor and mailroom management — provide unparalleled visibility through a single secure cloud-based software platform.
