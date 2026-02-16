Vermilion Energy Aktie

WKN DE: A1C4MN / ISIN: CA9237251058

16.02.2026 22:41:58

Vermilion Energy Becomes 25% of Portfolio After $6.86 Million Buy

On February 13, 2026, LM Asset Management disclosed in a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing that it bought 830,600 shares of Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET), an estimated $6.86 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.According to an SEC filing dated February 13, 2026, LM Asset Management, Inc. added 830,600 shares of Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) during the fourth quarter, an estimated $6.86 million purchase based on the average closing price for the period. The value of the Vermilion Energy stake increased by $8.46 million over the quarter, a figure that reflects both additional share purchases and price appreciation.Vermilion Energy is a diversified energy producer with a global footprint, leveraging a broad portfolio of oil and gas assets to drive revenue. The company emphasizes operational efficiency and geographic diversification to manage risk and capture market opportunities. Its established presence in multiple regions positions it to respond to shifts in demand and commodity prices.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
