Vermilion Energy Aktie

Vermilion Energy für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1C4MN / ISIN: CA9237251058

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
18.12.2025 01:55:18

Vermilion Energy Sells Additional Common Shares Of Coelacanth Energy

(RTTNews) - Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET, VET.TO) announced that it sold 26 million common shares of Coelacanth Energy Inc. through privately negotiated transactions with various sellers, at a price of $0.76 per share for a total purchase price of $19.76 million. As the sale represented more than 2% of Coelacanth's issued and outstanding shares, Vermilion was required to provide disclosure of the transaction.

Prior to the sale, Vermilion held 80.18 million common shares, representing approximately 15.0% of Coelacanth's issued and outstanding shares. Following the transaction, Vermilion now holds 54.18 million common shares, representing approximately 10.2% of the company's outstanding shares.

Under the terms of the amendment, Vermilion may not sell more than 4 million of its remaining shares without the consent of Coelacanth.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Vermilion Energy Incmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Vermilion Energy Incmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Vermilion Energy Inc 7,05 2,00% Vermilion Energy Inc

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

14.12.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 50
14.12.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 50: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
13.12.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
13.12.25 KW 50: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
12.12.25 KW 50: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX letztlich kaum verändert -- DAX schließt unter 24.000-Punkte-Marke -- US-Börsen schließen mit Verlusten -- Asiens Börsen zum Handelsende in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt tendierte am Mittwoch seitwärts, während der deutsche Leitindex Verluste einsteckte. An der Wall Street ging es abwärts. In Fernost dominierten die Bullen das Börsengeschehen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen