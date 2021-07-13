Verrency announces partnership with Visa, which shall enable Visa Issuers to allow their cardholders to create their own personalised value proposition

SINGAPORE, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Verrency, the global payments innovation platform, has joined the Visa Fintech Connect program to deliver new hyper-personalised consumer services to card issuers across APAC markets. As a Visa Fintech Connect partner, Verrency will deliver innovative services that increase customer engagement around the moment of payment. The Visa Fintech Connect partnership follows Verrency's recent Visa Ready certification and the recent recognition in the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 Asia Pacific rankings where Verrency featured as the number #1 fastest growing technology company in Australia (and #15 in the Asia Pacific region).

The Visa Fintech Partner Connect program is designed to help Visa's issuing clients quickly connect with a vetted and curated set of technology providers. Verrency's participation in the program will mean Visa Issuers can more easily allow their cardholders create their own personalised value proposition.

Namita Bhide, Verrency's APAC Commercial Director said "Verrency is delighted to be partnering with Visa to deliver new innovation services to Visa issuers. We appreciate Visa's dedication to delivering personalised end-customer experiences through the partnership with Verrency. Together we want to unlock real-time customer engagement, greater customer retention and increased loyalty via Verrency's real-time customer experience platform. She further added "We are honoured to be a Visa Ready & Visa Fintech Connect Partner and are keen to focus on enabling issuers accelerate innovation while leveraging their own existing payments infrastructure."

Conor Lynch, Vice President, Consumer Solutions, Visa Asia Pacific, said, "Visa's Fintech Partner Connect Program gives our clients access to powerful set of tools for building new digital-first experiences. Verrency joining the program, as well as becoming Visa Ready certified, brings their cloud-based customer experience platform to Visa's issuing clients. What it means in practice, is Visa issuers can easily tap into Verrency's expertise in loyalty and engagement solutions, without needing to make major changes to their infrastructure."

ABOUT VERRENCY:

Verrency is a leading (SaaS) cloud-based platform that provides a powerful Customer Experience Personalisation Engine that delivers hyper-personalised payments services for the end-customers of Verrency's financial services clients. Verrency's platform is uniquely designed to leverage and enhance existing core payments systems.

Verrency offers a white-label platform that enables services such as of the personalisation and inividualisation of flexible card benefits including saving while spending, offsetting carbon on purchases, highly configurable loyalty & rewards, digital currency spend, merchant offers and pay-with-points without the need for POS integration. All delivered on an industry grade technology with bank-grade compliance and security that also enables standardized 3rd party fintech connections.

Verrency's clients include some of the largest global issuing processors, payment schemes, and banks across four continents. Verrency's clients benefit from increased real-time customer engagement, accelerated customer acquisition, and rapidly accelerated product launch timeframes. Verrency is ranked Australia's #1 fastest growing technology company in Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 APAC 2020 Ranking: https://bit.ly/3a8Fw2X

For more information, please visit www.verrency.com

SOURCE Verrency