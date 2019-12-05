Versa Named A Visionary In The 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant For WAN Edge Infrastructure

SAN JOSE, California, Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Versa Networks, innovator of the Secure Cloud IP platform, today announced that Versa has been recognized as a Visionary in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for WAN Edge Infrastructure for the second consecutive year.

Additionally, Versa Networks received the highest score for Small/Midsize Enterprises/Regional WAN and scored in the top third for all 4 use cases in the companion Gartner analyst research report, "Critical Capabilities for WAN Edge Infrastructure." Gartner Critical Capabilities reports cover attributes that differentiate products/services in a class in terms of their quality and performance. Gartner recommends that users consider the set of critical capabilities as some of the most important criteria for acquisition decisions.

According to the Gartner report, "Versa should be considered by enterprises of all size and verticals for SD-WAN solutions, especially where advanced security, flexible deployment options and managed services are desired."

Versa's cloud-native, multi-tenant software was designed from the ground up for secure SD-WAN services, garnering wide customer acceptance among do-it-yourself enterprises and telecom managed services providers. Versa's FlexVNF WAN-edge software platform uniquely delivers fully integrated, automated and programmable enterprise-class security, best-of-breed SD-WAN and routing to provide an optimized and secure connection of a branch or corporate office to private or public cloud.

"From our view, Versa continues to be recognized as a clear leading disruptor to the conventional WAN environment with an innovative architecture that provides the most advanced application, network and security features for accessing cloud and SaaS platforms. We believe once again that our strategy is validated by Gartner's recognition of Versa as a Visionary in the Magic Quadrant," said Kumar Mehta, co-founder and CDO, Versa Networks. "As a leader in SD-Branch, we are pleased to earn such industry acclaim for our software innovations and believe Gartner's recognition is truly an honor to be shared with our amazing customers, partners and team."

Versa's Differentiated Vision

Versa Networks enables organizations to simplify their WAN and branch by consolidating networking, SD-WAN and security into a single software platform, instead of deploying siloed hardware or virtual appliances from multiple vendors. This reduces operating costs while increasing agility, enabling transition to cloud and accelerating digital transformation. Versa's enterprise customers and MSP partners cite several strategic imperatives driving demand for Versa's visionary solution, including:

Integrated Security: Versa's solution enables enterprises to deploy a secure SD-WAN fabric for their branch/multi-cloud networks, with deep contextual visibility, and better management of WAN costs while simplifying operations, enhancing network resiliency and improving application performance. Versa's solution integrates critical security functions like NGFW and unified threat management (UTM) with routing, networking and SD-WAN services, in addition to integrated security that enables protected direct Internet break-out at the branch network.

Multi-Cloud Extensibility: Cloud computing has revolutionized conventional network services delivery. Enterprises that are adopting hybrid and multi-cloud topologies maintain distributed applications and business processes across multiple data centers and cloud service providers, compounded by a wide array of mobile devices accessing content at the WAN edge. Versa enables multi-cloud topologies with cloud-to-cloud interoperability for workload migration, security, management, analytics and monitoring. With Versa, enterprises can now leverage the cost advantages, flexibility, scalability and ease-of-access provided by commodity Internet links connecting to multiple clouds.

SaaS Acceleration: Enterprises are increasingly using multiple cloud (IaaS), platform-as-a-service (PaaS) and software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions, which require automated management of multiple network platforms and architectures. These organizations have Internet connectivity from the branch to the cloud but lack WAN visibility and performance, which spurs interest in cloud-interoperable solutions like Versa. Legacy WANs were not built with cloud connectivity in mind, nor to accelerate and secure SaaS workloads (such as Office 365 and Salesforce). Versa employs end-user quality of experience computations that determine how a specific app is performing, effectively utilizing SaaS application monitoring to deliver deterministic and adaptive traffic conditioning optimized for each application.

About Versa Networks

Versa Networks is the innovator of Secure Cloud IP architecture, a next-generation software platform that delivers integrated cloud, networking and security services. Versa's visionary solution, with an unrivaled depth of features and capabilities, enables enterprises to transition off legacy WANs to achieve business agility, branch modernization, and TCO advantages toward the goal of a successful digital transformation journey. Versa has sold over 200,000 software licenses through service providers, channel partners and distributed enterprises, with over 1,000 customers worldwide. Versa Networks is privately held and funded by Sequoia Capital, Mayfield, Artis Ventures, Verizon Ventures, Comcast Ventures and Liberty Global Ventures.

For more information, visit https://www.versa-networks.com or follow Versa Networks on Twitter @versanetworks.

