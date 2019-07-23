Versa Networks Achieves NSS Labs NGFW Recommended Rating

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Versa Networks – innovator of the Secure Cloud IP platform – announced that it has achieved a highly coveted Recommended rating for the second consecutive year in the NSS Labs Next Generation Firewall (NGFW) Group Test. NSS Labs, Inc. is a global leader and trusted source for independent, fact-based cybersecurity guidance.

Versa Networks' flagship software product, FlexVNF, garnered a 99% Exploit Block Rate, and strong scores for Performance, SSL/TLS Functionality and TCO (total cost of ownership), marking the second consecutive year that Versa achieved a Recommended NGFW rating by NSS Labs. Versa Networks is one of only two vendors with security enabled to achieve a Recommended rating in the recent 2019 NSS Labs SD-WAN test.

Versa's Secure Cloud IP solution enables enterprises to deploy a secure SD-WAN fabric for their branch/multi-cloud networks and better manage WAN costs while simplifying operations, enhancing network resiliency and improving application performance. Versa's solution integrates routing, networking services, SD-WAN and critical security functions like NGFW and unified threat management (UTM) that also serve to consolidate multiple appliances into a single platform. Versa's unique solution provides full multi-tenancy, multiple deployment options, Zero Touch Provisioning and multi-cloud extensibility to enable enterprises to seamlessly drop in next-generation technology for an accelerated WAN transformation.

The NSS Labs test required that NGFW products differentiate between actual HTTP traffic and non-HTTP services tunneling over port 80, such as VoIP or instant messaging. Today, application-level monitoring must be performed in addition to analysis of port and destination.

"It is no longer possible to rely on port and protocol combinations alone to define network applications," the test reported stated. "The NGFW must be capable of determining which applications are running, regardless of which ports they are using, in order to secure them effectively. This section verifies that the device is capable of enforcing the security policy effectively."

In 1H 2019, NSS Labs performed an independent test of the Versa Networks FlexVNF release v16.1R2-S7. This new test report focuses on the main differentiators for next generation firewall (NGFW) products: Security, Performance/Functionality, and Cost.

NSS Labs' test suite stated that the ideal NGFW is one that:

Delivers a high block rate for exploits and evasions while at the same time providing the expected stability and reliability.

Provides high performance for both encrypted and non-encrypted traffic while offering support for the most used ciphers.

Offers scalability that delivers continuous uptime.

Demonstrates low maintenance and support costs.

"Versa's original vision is that a network is not worth deploying unless security is an integral part from the network layer to the application layer to multi-cloud topologies. This vision continues to earn validation by customer, partners, media, analysts and third-party, independent evaluation test firms like NSS Labs," said Kumar Mehta, co-founder and CDO, Versa Networks. "The 2019 NGFW and SD-WAN Recommended ratings by NSS Labs further underscore what we hear from our customers regarding our vision, and record of innovation and execution."

To download the NGFW 9.0 Test Report conducted by NSS Labs, visit: NGFW 2019 Test Report: Versa Networks FlexVNF V16.1R2-S7.

About Versa Networks

Versa Networks is the innovator of Secure Cloud IP architecture, a next-generation software platform that delivers integrated cloud, networking and security services. Versa's visionary solution, with an unrivalled depth of features and capabilities, enables enterprises to transition off legacy WANs to achieve business agility, branch modernization, and TCO advantages toward their digital transformation journeys. The company has transacted over 190,000 software licenses through service providers, partners and enterprises globally. Versa Networks is privately held and funded by Sequoia Capital, Mayfield, Artis Ventures, Verizon Ventures, Comcast Ventures, and Liberty Global Ventures.

For more information, visit https://www.versa-networks.com or follow Versa Networks on Twitter @versanetworks.

