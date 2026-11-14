Versant Aktie

Versant ab 0 Euro bei Finanzen invest ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: A0F69L / ISIN: US9252843092

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15.11.2026 00:45:20

Versant: 3 Key Takeaways for Long-Term Investors

On its third-quarter 2026 earnings call, held on Nov. 3, 2026, Versant (NASDAQ:VSNT) announced it expects full-year free cash flow (cash generated after funding operations and capital expenditures) to finish above its prior target of $1.2 billion. That cash generation gives the company flexibility to expand digital operations while pay TV (traditional cable and satellite television packaging) experiences industrywide subscriber declines. Three things management said stand out.

Versant finished all four of its major distribution renewals this year on favorable terms. It doesn't face immediate renegotiation risk because 75% of its subscribers remain under contract through 2028 and beyond. That visibility secures predictable linear revenue to fund digital expansion.

Digital platform revenue rose 10% year over year to $245 million, led by Fandango (Versant's movie ticketing service) and Golf Now (Versant's tee-time booking software). Excluding divestitures and acquisitions, organic platform growth reached 17% as transaction volumes expanded.

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