Versant Health Names Jennifer Wyeth Vice President, Strategic Planning, Governance, and Project Management

BALTIMORE, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Versant Health, a leading national managed vision care company and wholly-owned subsidiary of MetLife, is proud to announce Jennifer Wyeth as its Vice President, Strategic Planning, Governance, and Project Management, effective July 12.

Legacy MetLife executive selected by subsidiary Versant Health to deliver value-driven solutions.

Jennifer previously served as director of operations management in MetLife's $18 billion U.S. group benefits business, where she oversaw planning, governance, metrics, reporting, and business administration for over 1,400 associates. Prior to her last role, Jennifer led internal communications for MetLife's U.S. group benefits business.

Jennifer brings more than 16 years of employee engagement, change management, cross-functional planning and business strategy experience to her role. She will be part of the office of the CEO and an active member of the executive leadership team.

"Jen's diverse experience across many areas in the insurance space, combined with her personality and passion, will make her a huge asset to us as we strive daily to deliver on our commitments for our members, clients, eye care professionals, and each other," said James Reid, Chief Executive Officer at Versant Health.

Jennifer joined MetLife in 2005 as a marketing consultant supporting MetLife's individual sales and service, and over her eight-year tenure in MetLife's former retail life and annuity business, she held a number of marketing and communications positions.

She received her bachelor's degree in communications from Aurora University and has completed several nomination-based leadership programs created by MetLife.

